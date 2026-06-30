US finance app SoFi acquires Composer to add AI investing strategies

Acquisition of Toronto FinTech bolsters SoFi’s case to be “the everything app for digital financial services.”

San Francisco-based banking, lending, and investing app SoFi has acquired Toronto-based FinTech startup Composer for an undisclosed amount.

The news: Last week, SoFi revealed Composer by SoFi, a new AI-powered investing platform within its financial app, built on its acquisition of Composer.

The new tool will allow SoFi’s 14 million members to turn their investing ideas into full strategies. Using natural language, users can define their strategy, and the Composer tool walks them through building, testing, and automating a rules-based roadmap to invest based on their thesis.

From the source: “The reality is that FinTech, particularly brokerage, is a very resource-intensive industry,” Composer CEO Benjamin Rollert said in a blog post. “While there are fun aspects of being a startup, we believe that by leveraging SoFi’s platform, distribution and institutional know-how, we can mitigate many of the resource constraints that can be challenging for a startup.”

Rollert added that Composer remains fully operational, with no changes for end-user account access, and that the company plans to continue operating Composer as a separate product for the foreseeable future.

Following the thread: Composer built a no-code platform for individual, non-professional investors—or retail investors—to adopt, design, and deploy sophisticated, hedge fund-like investment strategies, which are often inaccessible to those without high net worth, or the time, capacity to pay data costs, or coding skills.

Final thought: Composer last publicly raised a $6- million seed extension round in 2022 to develop its product and grow its user base in the United States. Despite being headquartered in Toronto, Composer’s offering was, and remains to be, unavailable in Canada.

Composer is just another tool in the toolbox for SoFi, which markets itself as the “everything app for digital financial services.” The fully chartered digital bank has yet to expand to Canada. Composer will continue building new capabilities as it integrates into the SoFi platform, SoFi said.

Feature image courtesy Composer.