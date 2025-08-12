Uno Platform raises $3.5 million to bring “pragmatic vibe coding” to enterprises

Startup says patent-pending technology aims to boost career coders’ productivity without sacrificing security.

Montréal-based artificial intelligence (AI) software startup Uno Platform has closed $3.5 million in convertible note financing in its bid to help enterprise developers benefit from vibe coding without the potential security risks.

Québec-based AQC Capital led the financing round, with participation from Desjardins Capital, Oliva Capital, and more than a dozen angel investors through Anges Québec, including Scott Hanselman, the vice-president of Microsoft’s developer community. It brings the startup’s total financing to $6.5 million.

With consumer-facing vibe coding apps, “What you get in terms of productivity, you lose in terms of control.” Francois Tanguay

Uno Platform

Uno Platform has created a coding assistant platform for software engineers to build apps across mobile, web, and desktop. Its commercial launch comes amid an explosion in so-called vibe-coding, where developers direct AI tools to generate code based on plain-language prompts. The startup likens its product to “pragmatic” vibe coding, as it offers drag-and-drop tools while eliminating “black boxes” of AI-generated code and aligning with enterprise security protocols.

With consumer-facing vibe coding apps, “What you get in terms of productivity, you lose in terms of control,” Uno Platform CEO François Tanguay told BetaKit in an interview. Enterprise developers need “100-percent visibility” into how AI tools modify the source code, he added.

Uno Platform’s “Hot Design” drag-and-drop visual coding feature is patent-pending, Tanguay said. The company claims developers can tweak designs at the visual layer directly in a running application, and those changes are immediately updated in the underlying code.

The project began as an internal pursuit to boost productivity at Montréal-based tech solutions company Nventive, Tanguay explained to BetaKit. The team made the project open source in 2018, and it has amassed more than 300 contributors since. In May, Uno Platform created a paid offering with additional features, separate from the open-source platform, to sell to large enterprises on a per-person subscription basis.

Popular vibe coding assistants such as Cursor have reportedly hit more than $500 million in annualized revenue, but are operating with negative gross margins due to the high cost of running underlying large-language models (LLM), such as Anthropic’s Claude or OpenAI’s GPT. These LLM creators are also direct competitors to the reliant vibe coding startups through their own consumer and enterprise plans.

Tanguay said that Uno Platform is currently exploring pricing options for the mix of AI models accessible through its platform, but that it could eventually avoid some of its costs by having customers use their own personal or business AI model subscriptions. The share of Canadian businesses using AI to produce goods or deliver services doubled between May 2024 and May 2025, according to Statistics Canada, pointing to a potentially growing market. The startup isn’t disclosing its revenue at this point.

Tanguay said Uno Platform will use the funding to add features to its Uno Platform Studio product, execute on its go-to-market strategy, and expand its team of around 20 employees with at least 10 new roles in Montréal. Its current clients include the pharmacy chain Jean-Coutu, movie theatre franchise Cineplex, and insurance company iA Financial.

Tanguay said he was pleasantly surprised by the Montréal investor ecosystem’s supportive energy when the team went to raise locally.

“I’m not saying we will not go to the US for a Series A or see how we could get more partnerships there, but for now, we’ve been super happy,” he said.

Feature image courtesy Uno Platform.