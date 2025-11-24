UAE research institute to open lab within Mila

Montréal AI research centre and Technology Innovation Institute team up as PM visits UAE.

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is set to open a new corporate research lab within Mila, Montréal’s artificial intelligence (AI) research centre, thanks to a new partnership.



“Working this closely with Mila’s scientists will accelerate foundational discoveries and strengthen the global research ecosystem.” Najwa Aaraj,

Technology Innovation Institute



Mila and the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council struck the agreement during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to UAE last week. The new lab will allow TII researchers to establish a Canadian presence, and Mila says both organizations “are already considering further expansions” of the collaboration, including in applied AI research and quantum technologies.

“This agreement connects TII to one of the most dynamic AI research communities in the world,” TII CEO Najwa Aaraj said in a statement. “Working this closely with Mila’s scientists will accelerate foundational discoveries and strengthen the global research ecosystem.”

Mila president and CEO Valérie Pisano, who last week participated in a summit between the two countries, as well as the Dubai Future Forum, said the partnership builds on growing momentum between Canada and the UAE, positioning both “for breakthroughs with global impact.”

The agreement follows a Canadian delegation passing through the UAE last month to “build practical partnerships to deepen Canada-UAE ties through technology, investment, and research collaboration,” Inovia Capital partner Chris Arsenault, who co-led the delegation, wrote in a LinkedIn post. The delegation included tech companies Cohere, Photonic, and AppDirect, as well as Mila and its Alberta-based counterpart, the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii).

After the UAE was recognized as the “Country of Honour” at the AI-focused ALL IN conference in Montréal in September (which Mila co-organized), the relationship between the two countries appears to have deepened. Canadian AI minister Evan Solomon signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore AI and digital infrastructure investment opportunities between the two countries, while venture capital firm Inovia opened a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

RELATED: Inovia Capital opens Abu Dhabi office as Canada strengthens ties with UAE

The UAE reciprocated Canada’s interest last week, announcing a new framework to invest up to $50 billion USD ($71 billion CAD) in Canadian industries like energy, AI, logistics, and mining.

While Canada has identified the UAE as an ideal business partner, human rights advocates have highlighted the country’s controversial human rights track record. According to Human Rights Watch, the UAE places restrictions on the rights to free expression, association, and assembly, while employers hold disproportionate control over migrant workers that risk detention when they escape abuse. Sudan has also accused the UAE of complicity in genocide in the International Court of Justice, an accusation the UAE denies.

BetaKit has reached out to Mila for comment on the UAE’s human rights record.

Mila has been striking partnerships both around the world and at home in recent weeks. Last week, the research hub partnered with BNP Paribas, a European banking and financial services provider. The partnership grants BNP Paribas access to Mila’s scientific developments and talent pool, while Mila benefits from new opportunities to validate its research in operational environments. Mila has also teamed up with Toronto-based BenchSci and hosted Swedish royalty to discuss AI research collaboration and sovereign AI technology this month.

Feature image courtesy Technology Innovation Institute.