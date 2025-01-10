Trudeau’s final bow, Bench’s bounceback, 1Password vs. shadow IT

All of the above

Vancouver-based Bench Accounting had a chaotic holiday season, to say the least, as all three events unfolded in quick succession.

On Dec. 27, Bench abruptly ceased operations and laid off its 450 employees, leaving thousands of small business customers in the lurch. Three days later, Bench announced that it had struck a last-minute deal to be acquired by San Francisco-based Employer.com for an undisclosed amount.