Toronto Tech Week reveals new Homecoming speakers

Rob Khazzam, Andrew D'Souza, Lulu Cheng Meservey, and others join lineup for official mainstage event.

Float co-founder and CEO Rob Khazzam, Google DeepMind’s Amit Vadi, and Boardy founder Andrew D’Souza are among the latest speakers joining Toronto Tech Week’s official mainstage event.

Homecoming returns for its second year on May 27, where it will anchor Toronto Tech Week’s days-long celebration of Canadian technology. Hosted at History, Homecoming aims to bring together more than 1,000 of Canada’s top builders for a day of “real conversations, bold ideas, and the energy of a city and country ready to build.”

​Last year, Homecoming reached more than 100,000 live viewers and featured some of the biggest names in Canadian tech.

“This year at History, we have a lineup that genuinely reflects the breadth of what’s being built in Canada right now.” Mell Truong,

Toronto Tech Week

Along with Khazzam, Vadi, and D’Souza, organizers announced on Tuesday several other big-name guests for Homecoming 2026. They include Rostra founder and CEO Lulu Cheng Meservey, OpenCode founder and CEO Jay V, Wygo co-founder and CEO Jocelyne Murphy, Waye founder Sinead Bovell, and Shopify VP and head of engineering Farhan Thawar.

This new crop of speakers will join a lineup that already features Canadian tech luminaries like Cohere co-founder Nick Frosst and Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, who is returning for a second year.

Several other homegrown Canadian tech leaders will also appear at the event, including Andrew Macdonald, president and COO of Uber, Andrew Chau, co-founder of Neo Financial, Emily Hosie, CEO of Rebel, and Alex Danco, editor-at-large at Andreessen Horowitz.

“This year at History, we have a lineup that genuinely reflects the breadth of what’s being built in Canada right now,” Mell Truong, a Toronto Tech Week founding organizer, told BetaKit. “Lulu, Farhan, Sinead, Rob, and everyone joining them aren’t just impressive names, they’re the people proving what Canadian tech is capable of.”

Homecoming is one of more than 400 events that will happen as Toronto Tech Week descends on the city from May 25-29. Last year, more than 15,000 people attended, making the non-profit venture the largest grassroots tech gathering in Canada.

This year, organizers have already planned more events, invited more speakers, and are preparing for a significant turnout.

BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner. With files from Douglas Soltys.

Image courtesy Wax Pencil Imagery. Photo by Nicole Richard.