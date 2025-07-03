The events, speakers, and prizes you’ll find at Startupfest 2025

Startupfest attendees travelling from Toronto still have a chance to catch a ride on the Startup Bus.

Startupfest 2025 is fast approaching with new people to meet, new events to attend, and new ways to get to Montréal’s Grand Quay in time for July 9 to 11.

Just like previous iterations of the festival, this year will feature educational talks, workshops, and networking opportunities for startups, investors, and other players from across Canada’s tech ecosystem. The tech conference’s detailed schedule reveals dozens of events across the main festival and sub-festivals.

New this year are FundFest, IPFest, and ImpactFest, while HardtechFest and OceanFest, among others, are returning.

Speakers and mentors at Startupfest will include BDC Capital executive vice-president Geneviève Bouthillier, Eli Health CEO Marina Pavlovic Rivas, Carta head of insights Peter Walker, SRTX founder Katherine Homuth, Flashfood founder Josh Domingues, Paper founder Roberto Cipriani, BKR Capital co-founder and managing partner Lise Birikundavyi, Nord Quantique CEO Julien Camirand Lemyre, and many more.

Rebecca Croll, director of content at Startupfest, told BetaKit earlier this year that more than half of its confirmed speakers are women and 33 percent are 2SLGBTQIA+, non-white, or both. Croll added that the event’s diverse programming and Inclusion Initiative “makes sure the playing field is levelled.”

RELATED: Startupfest doubles down on diversity commitment, announces return of HardtechFest and OceanFest

In addition to the content tracks and speakers, Startupfest will also feature an array of pitch competitions with more than $600,000 available in cash awards. This includes the coveted $100,000 Best of the Fest Investment Prize, the $100,000 Women in Tech Investment Prize, two $100,000 Black Entrepreneur Investment Prizes, a $100,000 2SLGBTQIA+ Investment Prize, a $100,000 Student Entrepreneur Investment Prize, and even more.

Those looking for the Startup Train this year will find something more off the rails. The Startup Bus, presented by TechTO in partnership with Gurulink, will provide founders, operators, and tech enthusiasts with a one-way ticket to Startupfest from the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in downtown Toronto on July 8. Billed as “a rolling community experience,” and networking opportunity, the ride will feature several founders speaking about their startup journeys.

The full agenda for Startupfest 2025 is now online, and the full list of speakers and mentors is available here. Tickets for the Startup Bus, optionally bundled with tickets to the event itself, are now for sale.

Feature image courtesy Startupfest.