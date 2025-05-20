The BetaKit Guide: Web Summit Vancouver

Your shortcut to making the most of the newest conference on Canada’s Best Coast.

Last June, when Collision wrapped for good in Toronto, BetaKit broke the news of what would come next: a three-year deal to bring Web Summit to Vancouver.

On May 27, one of the world’s largest tech conferences will kick off against the backdrop of British Columbia’s innovation sector, and the province is gearing up to impress.

The BetaKit Guide: Web Summit features insights from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, Clio CEO Jack Newton, Pender Ventures’ Maria Pacella and many more.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the city is “ready to welcome the world,” while Innovate BC CEO Peter Cowan described the conference as an “unprecedented opportunity” for the province.

The BetaKit Guide: Web Summit showcases the speakers, sessions, and parties our readers are most excited about, with recommendations for places to eat, drink, and get to know Vancouver and its growing tech scene.

Featuring insights and recommendations from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, Jack Newton of Clio, Maria Pacella of Pender Ventures, and many more, The BetaKit Guide is everything you need to know to make the most of Web Summit’s Best Coast debut.

A big thank you to our presenting partner, Interac, and to our readers, who shared their recommendations and insights.