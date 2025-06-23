Telling the stories of Canadian tech’s Most Ambitious

Your director’s commentary companion to BetaKit’s first-ever print issue.

By the time you’re reading this, BetaKit will have launched its first-ever print issue: BetaKit Most Ambitious.

“I want to put ambition in people’s hands. You say it doesn’t exist—you’re going to hold it, you’re going to flip through it, you’re going to see it.”



“We’re gonna serve ambition.”

The inaugural issue of our new annual edition tells stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech. It’s a major accomplishment for our small-but-mighty, multi-time award-winning publication, and I can’t be happier for you to now be able to consume it.

Consider this episode of The BetaKit Podcast your director’s commentary companion to the issue, giving you a behind-the-scenes peek at how it was made, including why we chose ambition as our storytelling lens. Joining me to do that is BetaKit CEO Siri Agrell, before we take turns highlighting some of our favourite stories of Canadian tech ambition contained in the issue.

We also answer the most pressing question facing Canadian tech: how to get an issue.

So, what are the stories of Canadian tech’s Most Ambitious? Let’s dig in.

