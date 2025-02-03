Startup support networks ventureLAB and The Firehood appoint new leaders

The Firehood gains new executive director while ventureLAB selects head of medtech initiatives.

The Firehood, an angel network that focuses on supporting women in the technology sector, and ventureLAB, Ontario’s hardtech and AI incubator, have appointed new leaders this week.

The Firehood tapped Theresa Evanoff to be its new executive director as it looks to expand its presence in international markets. According to The Firehood, Evanoff has “a proven track record” of building innovation ecosystems, citing her role in launching two international accelerators: German Accelerator in Southeast Asia and the accelerator program at analytics firm Moody’s.

The Firehood said Evanoff’s international expertise supports its international mission as it looks to connect and invest in women-led startups worldwide. Evanoff will officially assume her role next week.

“By leveraging Theresa’s global expertise and the collective experience of our incredible community, we are not only expanding our reach but also deepening our impact,” Firehood co-founder Danielle Graham said in a statement. “Together, we will build bridges across borders, connect with exceptional women entrepreneurs worldwide, and unlock a new era of growth and opportunity for the entire Firehood ecosystem.”

The Firehood was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs and investors Graham and Claudette McGowan to address the barriers faced by women in Canada’s tech industry. Specifically, the organization looks to provide founders access to networks, training leadership opportunities, and capital. The Firehood claims its angel investors have collectively invested over $8 million in more than 35 women-led companies since its inception.

Meanwhile, ventureLAB has appointed Nima Khadem Mohtaram to become its first-ever head of medtech initiatives. Khadem Mohtaram is “uniquely positioned” for the role, VentureLAB said in a statement, citing his more than 15 years of experience in the life sciences and medical technology fields including his service as ventureLAB’s medical device advisor since 2022.

VentureLab said Khadem Mohtaram is tasked with building a “cohesive and collaborative ecosystem” that supports entrepreneurs developing and scaling medtech solutions.

“Nima’s expertise will strengthen ventureLAB’s efforts to develop transformative solutions that will ultimately create jobs, retain talent and build a globally competitive ecosystem bringing more to Canada,” ventureLAb CEO Hugh Chow said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2011, ventureLAB has received $17.3 million in funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to aid Canadian hardware startups in fundraising, talent retention, technology commercialization, and customer acquisition.

Feature image by Alex Riehl for BetaKit. Images courtesy Theresa Evanoff and Nima Khadem Mohtaram via LinkedIn.