Shopify introduces in-store returns, more updates to agentic commerce

The Spring 2026 Shopify Editions newsletter contained more than 150 product updates.

Shopify’s latest major product update brings in brick-and-mortar options for purchase pickups and returns while simultaneously continuing the company’s push into agentic commerce.

The news: The spring 2026 iteration of the biannual Shopify Editions newsletter, called “The Everywhere Edition,” was released on Wednesday with over 150 product updates to the Shopify platform.

In addition to the new physical returns workflow and doubling down on agentic commerce, Shopify merchants can now set up an AI-powered marketing “autopilot,” rely on an improved order fulfillment workflow, and integrate the Sidekick AI assistant into more third-party apps.

From the source: “To put it simply, we wanted to make sure that everyone on Shopify knows that you don’t need anything else to show up everywhere,” Shopify product VP Vanessa Lee said in a video posted to X.

Following the thread: Customers can now select in-store pickup on Shopify’s Shop app, which allows merchants to simply scan a customer’s QR code at their physical retail location while all the commerce is handled in the Shop app. Returns are done the same way: a customer initiates a return in-app, then a QR code is scanned in-store alongside the returned item.

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With the agentic commerce updates, Shopify helps get merchants’ products into AI sales channels automatically. Merchants can also now see how their products are performing on platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot, and get guidance on how to improve that ranking so they surface more often.

Final thought: Shopify made headway into agentic storefronts with its winter 2025 edition, allowing merchants to sell their products across popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT. It went on to partner with Google and Microsoft so consumers could find and buy Shopify merchants’ offerings more easily through their chatbots.

With the new update, the Shopify Catalog can automatically enrich merchant product data for better uptake by AI chatbots, boosting sales conversion in AI chats.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Burst. Photo by Avelino Calvary Martinez.