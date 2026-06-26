Robotics startup Sanctuary AI appoints former MDA exec as CEO

Interim CEO’s departure continues string of leadership changes at Vancouver-based startup.

Sanctuary AI has a new CEO and a “new strategy” as it looks to scale its AI-powered humanoid robot technology.

The news: Vancouver-based robotics startup Sanctuary AI has named board chair Daniel Friedmann as its new leader, as interim CEO James Wells announced his departure from the company this week.

Friedmann spent more than 20 years leading MDA (now MDA Space), including the space company’s engineering of the Canadarm2. Most recently, he transitioned from board chair to CEO at Carbon Engineering, a BC-based direct-air capture company, which sold to US-based Occidental Petroleum in 2023.

From the source: Wells wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that his departure comes as the robotics company pursues a “new strategy,” which will see Sanctuary shift to scaling its existing technology instead of working to prove it out.

“I’m optimistic about where the field is headed, excited about Sanctuary’s future, and convinced that some of the most interesting problems are still ahead. Even after nearly [eight] years, it still feels early,” he wrote.

Following the thread: The leadership change follows a period of executive turnover at the robotics startup, which designs and builds general-purpose humanoid robots for industry. Former chief commercial officer Wells took over as interim CEO after co-founder Geordie Rose was reportedly ousted in November 2024, just months after fellow co-founder Suzanne Gildert left the company. After Rose’s departure, the company laid off roughly 30 people, including its chief marketing officer.

Sanctuary says it has raised more than $140 million from investors, not including an undisclosed investment in May from the venture arm of Japan’s Zeon Corporation.

Final thought: Friedmann is taking the helm at Sanctuary as it gears up to execute on the next phases of its roadmap, which includes industrial-grade robot hands and bots that can shuttle items around independently. Another goal is “preparing for a future with industrial humanoids,” which have recently generated buzz thanks to flashy Silicon Valley plays like the NEO Home Robot.

Feature image courtesy Sanctuary AI.