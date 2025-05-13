Robinhood to buy WonderFi for $250 million CAD as US trading platform targets Canadian expansion

WonderFi to “accelerate Robinhood’s mission” north of the border.

After spending years gobbling up other Canadian cryptocurrency companies, Toronto-based WonderFi has agreed to be acquired by American trading platform Robinhood Markets.

Nasdaq-listed Robinhood has struck a deal to buy all issued and outstanding common shares of WonderFi for $0.36 CAD apiece in cash, a 41 percent premium relative to the closing price of WonderFi’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) yesterday. This represents a total equity value of approximately $250 million CAD on a fully diluted, in-the-money basis.

Robinhood Crypto’s Johann Kerbrat called WonderFi “an ideal partner to accelerate Robinhood’s mission in Canada.”

As part of the deal, WonderFi’s leadership team and employees will join Robinhood Crypto’s Canadian workforce. Robinhood, which established a Canadian headquarters in Toronto in 2024 as an infrastructure engineering hub, now employs 140 people in Canada.

The acquisition, which is expected to close during the second half of 2025, remains subject to approval by regulators, courts, and WonderFi shareholders.

WonderFi will continue to operate its products following the acquisition. Since 2022, WonderFi or its subsidiaries have either wholly acquired or purchased assets from crypto trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Bitvo, Bitstamp, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry, and consolidated them under the Bitbuy and Coinsquare brands.

Today, Bitbuy and Coinsquare are two of Canada’s most popular regulated crypto exchanges, and WonderFi has over 1.7 million registered users and $2.1 billion in client assets under custody. The company also owns crypto payments firm SmartPay and a stake in crypto custodian Tetra Trust.

The deal comes as Robinhood has been plotting a crypto expansion under United States (US) President Donald Trump, who ran for office on a promise to make the US “the crypto capital of the world” and has spent his first months in power rewriting crypto rules. Analysts at research firm Bernstein believe the company’s crypto push could double its share price.

“WonderFi has built a formidable family of brands serving beginner and advanced crypto users alike, making them an ideal partner to accelerate Robinhood’s mission in Canada,” Robinhood Crypto senior vice-president and general manager Johann Kerbrat said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the WonderFi team to deliver innovative, user-centric crypto products to Canadian customers.”

“Through a long and focused effort, WonderFi successfully built one of Canada’s largest registered crypto-trading platforms,” WonderFi executive chairman Bobby Halpern said in a statement. “This transaction is the culmination of those efforts and the launchpad for Robinhood to democratize finance across Canada.”

If it goes through, the acquisition will put Robinhood in direct competition with Wealthsimple, which could be considered the trading platform’s Canadian counterpart. Wealthsimple launched its crypto offering in 2020, and has achieved over $73 billion CAD in assets under administration across its product offerings, serving more than three million Canadians. By way of comparison, Robinhood reported $187 billion USD in assets under custody in March.

US crypto firms Coinbase and Kraken have also made Canada a focus in recent years.

While crypto market conditions have improved and WonderFi has taken strides towards reshaping its business since the downturn and its acquisition spree, the company has struggled to win back public market investors.

WonderFi’s stock price on the TSX remains down approximately 68 percent since its peak of $0.65 in June 2022, when it began trading on the TSX. The company’s all-time closing share price high was $2.43 in November 2021 on the Neo Exchange.

Feature image courtesy WonderFi.