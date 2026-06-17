Realize closes one of Canada’s largest impact funds at $227 million

Toronto firm raised $142 million from private LPs to complement Ottawa’s anchor commitment.

Toronto’s Realize Capital Partners announced the final close of its first fund today at $277 million CAD, making the social impact-focused fund-of-funds one of the largest of its kind in Canada.

The news: Realize, which was previously a joint venture between Rally Assets and Relay Ventures and became a subsidiary of Rally last year,is one of three managers chosen by the Government of Canada to deploy its $755-million Social Finance Fund (SFF). The SFF is designed to spur growth in Canada’s impact investing ecosystem through investments in other socially minded funds that directly back startups. Realize revealed it raised nearly $142 million from private investors like Concordia University, RBC, and the McConnell Foundation to complement the feds’ $135-million anchor commitment.

From the source: In a news release, Realize president Kelly Gauthier noted that there has been a lot of discussion lately about how government initiatives can accelerate private investment into projects that improve Canadians’ lives. “We believe Realize Fund I can provide a blueprint for achieving exactly that,” she said.

RELATED: Realize Capital Partners reveals second round of support for impact funds

Following the thread: This final close gives Realize $277 million in total capital to deploy, shy of the firm’s initial target of $405 million. Realize noted in its release that its raise comes against the backdrop of a difficult fundraising environment. Realize pitched more than 500 LPs before landing on 32. However, the firm said that this fund size demonstrates investor confidence that Realize can deliver strong impact outcomes and financial returns.

Final thought: Realize has already made 24 investments worth $111 million with 23 social impact funds, building a portfolio that includes emerging managers like Amplify Capital, Misfit Ventures, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, and The51. Data indicates that, in 2025, Canadian emerging managers raised their lowest annual amount on record. Realize hopes to provide a much-needed boost in a down market for some members of this group—and the early-stage companies they tend to back—by taking large, anchor positions in first closes.

Feature image courtesy Realize Capital Partners.

UPDATE (06/17/26): This story has been updated to note that Realize Capital Partners is now a subsidiary of Rally Assets.