LimeWire on Fyre, Cohere au Paris, and Shopify’s Mensa member

#1. LimeWire is acquiring the rights to Fyre, a brand best known for what?
Initially billed as a luxury music festival, Fyre Festival was indefinitely postponed and eventually cancelled in 2017 after facing numerous problems related to security, food, accommodation, medical services, and artist relations.
LimeWire, the early 2000s file-sharing platform later shut down over copyright infringement, announced this week it is acquiring the rights to the brand, titling its press release, “What could possibly go wrong?”
#2. How old was Osher Ahn-Clifford when he was hired as an intern at Shopify and Cohere?
Osher Ahn-Clifford, who recently interned at Shopify and Cohere, was just 10 years old when he was hired at both companies. Today, the Mensa member is 11 years old and finishing his second year at the University of Waterloo, where he enrolled when he was only nine.
#3. McGill spinout company FeX thinks its renewable energy storage system could be useful for which defence application?
FeX, which just raised $4.8 million CAD, claims its iron-based energy storage technology could also be used to power Canadian military operations in remote locations like the Arctic. It also claims its system can reduce the world’s dependence on fossil fuels.
#4. Cohere announced a new Paris office this week. What will it give them access to?
Cohere said it plans to tap into “France’s outstanding AI talent pool,” and double its Paris office headcount over the next year. The office will also serve as the company’s “central hub” for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Paris is also the home of European AI champion and Cohere competitor Mistral AI. France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, has sought to create a European AI hub in the country as part of a push to ensure Europe’s digital sovereignty.
#5. What share of Canadian data centres are owned by American companies?
Recent analysis from the Investigative Journalism Foundation found that American companies own a third of Canada’s 283 data centres, which makes the US the largest foreign player in the sector.
#6. Québec-based Tatum Bioscience is developing a vaccine for which disease?
Tatum develops immunotherapy drugs to treat certain forms of cancer. This week, the company demonstrated promising results for an immunotherapy that it claims can scale more reliably than other cancer vaccines.
#7. Startup groups are urging the federal government to extend which program, which could expire next spring?
Multiple Canadian startup support organizations are calling on the federal government to re-up ElevateIP, which aims to help startups file patents and develop an IP strategy to retain innovations and inventions in Canada.
#8. In an op-ed, Danger Capital’s David Crow argued that YCombinator and a16z Speedrun feel less like funds, and more like what?
In his BetaKit op-ed, Crow said the format and structure of some of the world’s top accelerator programs feel more like universities, with admissions processes, curricula, and even tenure tracks. One of his takeaways was that structured, institutionalized programs can create funnels that “produce outlier outcomes.”
#9. What did Two Small Fish Ventures donate to the University of Toronto?
Two Small Fish Ventures donated a $2-million prize for computer and engineering innovation. The university, which is the alma mater of founder Eva and Allen Lau, will match the donation. The prize is being designed to help researchers turn their inventions into companies.
#10. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the Canadian tech company: 🎩
Answer: Top Hat!
