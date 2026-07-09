Q&A: Hussein Fazal on Super.com’s 10-year journey to becoming a unicorn

CEO reflects on evolution from online travel agency to “savings super app” post-Series D.

After a decade that saw it begin as an online travel agency and evolve into a consumer “savings super app,” Toronto-headquartered Super.com has officially become a unicorn and, the company says, saved its users more than $1 billion USD ($1.4 billion CAD) in the process.

Super.com announced on Tuesday that it has closed $65 million USD in Series D funding at a $1.2-billion pre-money valuation. The all-equity round, which consisted of an undisclosed combination of primary and secondary capital, was led by American asset management giant TPG and brings the technology company’s total funding to $200 million.

2025 was a big year for Super.com: the 300-person firm became profitable, grew its revenue 50 percent year-over-year to $200 million USD, and is now nearing one million customers on its Super+ membership plan.

Despite having 10 years, three different company names—from Snaptravel to Snapcommerce—and a couple of key pivots now under its belt, Super.com co-founder and CEO Hussein Fazal claims the company is “just getting started.”

BetaKit sat down with Fazal to unpack some of the inflection points that led Super.com to this point, what these billion-dollar milestones mean to him, and what his vision for building the Amazon Prime for savings looks like.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How does it feel to finally be a unicorn?

It feels great. Ten years is a long time, but as long as the company keeps growing—which it is—and as long as we keep adding value to our customers, and to our members, helping them save money, that’s what’s exciting.

We have so many stories of customers who have been able to go on a trip they wouldn’t have otherwise, customers who have built their credit score and been able to do things they couldn’t do before. I think that’s probably the most exciting and inspiring part. I think we’re just getting started.

Super.com’s journey to this point has not been a straightforward one. What were some of the most pivotal moments in the company’s history?

When COVID-19 hit, the business went to zero, or actually went to negative—there were more people cancelling than there were bookings. We had already started to discuss and work on other things we could do for our customers, such as our secured charge card that helps them build their credit score and earn cash back. COVID-19 accelerated our work on these other products. We no longer wanted to be reliant on just being a hotel booking site. After that, we added the card, cash advance, other ways to save, credit building, and continued to build products on top of that.

The second big inflection point for us was adding the Super+ membership. The easy way to describe it is like your Amazon Prime to Amazon, or your Uber One to Uber. We launched the membership about two and a half years ago and we’re now approaching one million Super+ members.

While Super.com is remote-first, it is a Canadian firm that generates 90 percent of its business from “everyday” Americans with less than $100,000 in annual household income. How are you building a winning business on both sides of the border in that context?

It’s been extremely advantageous to have that hybrid model. We have this density in Toronto and Canada because of the great talent. But the reality is that when you’re scaling a company in the US, the senior leadership team is likely going to be in the US.

It is what it is. One of the simple tests I like to tell people is, open the home screen of your phone and look at all the consumer apps and the icons on your home screen, and ask how many of these companies are based in the US versus based in Canada. I’ve got Google, Slack, Uber, Uber Eats, Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, ChatGPT, LinkedIn. If you’re going to find leaders who have scaled consumer apps, they’re going to be in the US.

We do plan to stay a Canadian company.

What does your vision for Super.com look like today?

A lot of people, when you hear the word super app, you think of WeChat and chatting with your friends and paying government bills and doing everything. That’s not what this app is. So, this app is a ‘savings super app.’ Anytime you’re going to spend money on anything, we’d like you to open the Super.com app. The vision eventually is you have a nice clean search bar at the top, and whatever it is you’re looking for, whether it’s a hotel, pharma, groceries, or Netflix. If you start on Super.com, you could find a way to save. We’d like to be able to offer either direct savings, like we do right now with hotels, or, if not, we’d like to offer cash back.

What does Super.com’s product vision look like from here?

There’s a lot that we can do, and a lot we can add on. We’re looking at other products, other verticals, like day-to-day shopping, groceries, food, gas—these are all fundamental, essential products that customers need to save money on. AI has enabled us to build faster, test faster, iterate faster. The goal for us is to continue to find more ways for our customers to save, and then personalize the app.

Where do you hope Super.com will be 10 years from now?

For me, it’s about continuing to save our customers money. We’ve saved our customers over $1 billion to date. I’d like to start by 10x’ing that to $10 billion, and then eventually 100x’ing that to $100 billion. I want it to be the go-to app anytime someone’s looking to buy anything.

Feature image courtesy Super.com.