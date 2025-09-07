PolicyMe co-founders Laura and Jeff McKay discuss AI transformation in an industry based on risk, trust, and privacy.

We’ve discussed AI a lot on The BetaKit Podcast recently.

How rapid revenue growth from AI startups is changing the math VCs use to evaluate investments. How Canada can win the fight for AI talent and keep our IP north of the border. The philosophical (and psychological) implications of talking to a chatbot every day.

“We’re going to find in the next year or two that the amount of leakage actually goes up quite a bit because I think the focus on AI is just moving really, really fast. But I don’t see the same energy going into the security aspects.” Jeff McKay

PolicyMe CTO





But we haven’t yet spoken to a Canadian tech company about how they’re embracing AI, both internally and within their industry.

I can think of no better industry to start with than insurance: it’s heavily regulated, in need of digital transformation, and an example of something every Canadian needs that you really don’t want to mess up.

This week on the podcast, we have PolicyMe sibling co-founders Laura McKay (COO) and Jeff McKay (CTO) to discuss why the company thinks AI is the future of the insurance industry. We also discuss how the insurtech startup is deploying AI for customers, adopting AI tools internally, and working to prevent things from going horribly wrong.

As Jeff notes on the podcast, there’s a rush amongst tech companies to experiment, but that energy isn’t being matched in implementing and testing data security, and he predicts more examples of data leakage (or perhaps vibe hacking) in the next 12-24 months.

For a business built in an industry based on risk, trust, and privacy, Laura said such a leak or hack would be an “existential threat.” But the sibling pair remain optimistic about the value that AI will deliver to the insurance industry, and acknowledged they wonder if they’re moving fast enough.

Are Canadians ready for AI-powered life insurance? Let’s dig in.

Feature image courtesy PolicyMe.