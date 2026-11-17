Toronto-based robotics company has factories in Calgary and near Edmonton.

A Toronto startup using AI and robotics to accelerate homebuilding has attracted $40 million CAD in Series B funding.

The news: Promise Robotics, which uses a combination of AI software and robotics to build modular, prefabricated homes, announced the closure of its Series B round on Tuesday. The round was led by White Star Capital, with additional participation from Horizons Ventures, Radical Ventures, and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

From the source: “Homebuilding can’t scale on trade labour alone,” said Promise Robotics CEO and co-founder Ramtin Attar in a press release. “We’re building the production infrastructure the industry can scale on; a network of intelligent factories … this round lets us extend that network.”

The context: Promise Robotics uses AI to take building designs, break them into modular pieces, and then fabricate them via AI-controlled robotics. Those prefabricated pieces are then delivered to a construction site and assembled by crews of human workers. The company has factories in Calgary and near Edmonton in Nisku, Alta. It’s also planning an expansion south of the border in Phoenix and has signed deals with Texas’ D.R. Horton, a major residential developer in the US.

Promise Robotics plans to use the funding to expand its production infrastructure and research and development capacity. It also has plans to expand its workforce from 85 to more than 100 employees, according to reporting from The Globe and Mail.

Final thought: Access to affordable housing has been a persistent issue in Canada for decades, with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) estimating that an undersupply of housing has driven up prices. Canada has reacted to that forecasting by pledging to build 500,000 new homes per year, though reporting from the Canadian Housing Research Network pegs the current rate of construction at closer to 200,000. Promise Robotics has pitched its model as a way to improve productivity, increase capacity, and accelerate construction timelines.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy of Promise Robotics.

