Pascal Siakam’s edtech accelerator awards three startups with $50,000

It was the beloved former Raptor’s second year co-judging the DMZ co-hosted event.

NBA champion “Spicy P” was back in Toronto this week to name the prizewinners of his edtech accelerator program.

The news: The Siakam EdTech Engine—an edtech accelerator run by former Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam’s foundation and Toronto Metropolitan University’s DMZ—hosted its demo day on Tuesday, awarding $50,000 in total grants to three startups that pitched their solutions to improve educational technology.

AI-powered assessment platform Classwise won the top prize, followed by tailored learning platform Training Ground.ai and professional networking service CoLab Education.

From the podium: In an interview with francophone radio station Choq FM after the event, Siakam hinted that he hopes the program continues to expand.

“I hope it’ll continue to grow, so we can have more prizes, and these companies can come and earn a little more,” Siakam said in French remarks that BetaKit has translated. “In the end, I hope that their impact will be felt throughout the community, and that the youth will feel it too.”

Following the pass: Siakam was drafted by and played seven and a half seasons for the Toronto Raptors, including their 2019 championship win. Though he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2024—and boasted an average of 24 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season—he has continued to support his former city.

Launched in February 2025, the 12-week edtech accelerator in Toronto is a collaboration between PS43, a not-for-profit founded by the champion power forward, and DMZ. According to the website, participating startups are connected with industry and education leaders, and get to pilot their tech solutions with school boards, teachers, and students.

Classwise founder Derah Onuorah said in a statement to BetaKit that since building in edtech is “notoriously difficult,” working alongside other founders in the same space was a big motivator to keep going.

Final score: Through PS43, Siakam’s philanthropic education work extends beyond the city of Toronto, especially now that he plays for the Pacers. In December, the foundation announced it was providing Indiana Math and Science Academy West with two new digital education platforms—one for cyber safety and an AI-powered reading tutor.

Feature image courtesy DMZ.