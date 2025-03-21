Vancouver company recently shipped its first cube-shaped kiosks to help in conflict zones like Ukraine.

Vancouver-based UniDoc Health, which sells cube-shaped kiosks for remote healthcare, has struck a deal to purchase software and other assets from American healthtech firm AMD Telemedicine.

UniDoc has entered into a definitive agreement to buy AMD Telemedicine’s name, Agnes Connect software, related intellectual property, customer subscriptions, and accounts for $175,000 USD ($251,000 CAD) in cash to strengthen its telehealth offering.

UniDoc has developed a cube-shaped kiosk designed to facilitate remote medical appointments.

In a statement, UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre said that AMD Telemedicine deal will bolster UniDoc’s existing Neil Connect software, position UniDoc to provide “a more comprehensive and seamless” telehealth product overall, and give the company direct access to an established network of customers.

This strategic acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, where UniDoc trades, if required. UniDoc said it expects the transaction to close “shortly.”

UniDoc has developed a cube-shaped, self-contained virtual kiosk called the H3 Health Cube to enable remote medical appointments and examinations with physicians. These cubes contain traditional medical and diagnostic tools, as well as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions aimed at facilitating consultations as though patients were present in a doctor’s office.

Through its combined software-hardware offering, UniDoc hopes to replicate the in-person medical consultation process for patients in a variety of geographic areas, including rural regions and places where healthcare services have been affected by conflict.

Late last year, UniDoc delivered its first three AI-equipped H3 Health Cubes to clients, including a children’s hospital in Ukraine and the Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation, an Italian aid group that plans to deploy it in places like Ukraine and Gaza.

The AMD Telemedicine product Agnes Connect is a secure, encrypted, cloud-based clinical examination platform that UniDoc already uses to integrate data from its devices with live video conferencing, documentation, and medical images.

Once the acquisition is complete, UniDoc intends to continue supporting Agnes Connect’s existing customers and grow its client base.

Feature image courtesy UniDoc Health.