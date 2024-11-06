MedEssist offers pharmacists medication delivery through new partnership with Uber Direct

New integration is expected to let community pharmacies across North America outsource medication delivery.

Toronto-based healthtech startup MedEssist has launched a new integration with Uber’s white-label delivery service to expand access to same-day medication delivery for pharmacies across North America.

The partnership between MedEssist and Uber Direct will allow community pharmacies in Canada and the United States to tap into Uber’s network of workers and offer delivery to their customers. MedEssist said community pharmacies will now be able to offer deliveries during evenings, weekends, and holidays.

“MedEssist’s ultimate goal is to turn pharmacies into a layer of the healthcare system that is incredibly accessible.”

Joella Almeida, CEO and co-founder of MedEssist, told BetaKit in an emailed statement this new service is aimed to address gaps in access to health care by making prescriptions as accessible as food delivery.

The solution is also aimed at lightening the workload for pharmacy owners, who she said typically have to handle these logistics themselves.

“Sometimes in dire situations, it’s the pharmacist owner or manager themselves doing the deliveries on their way home from work,” Almeida said, adding that there is no other health-care industry where providers themselves are expected to deliver medications to customers.

Almeida said MedEssist was seeking a delivery partner that could scale across North America seamlessly. “Not only does Uber have the capacity in the biggest urban centres, but also smaller communities across Canada and the United States, as we grow our footprint there,” she added.

In a statement, Bernie Huddlestun, head of Uber Direct for the US and Canada, said the partnership is aimed at making it easier for pharmacies to meet the needs of their customers. “By joining forces, we’re aiming to unlock more efficient and accessible medication deliveries in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

Almeida said this marks the startup’s first integrated delivery service that removes the need for pharmacists to handle the logistics and delivery of medications. She noted that while pharmacies are typically accessible, they can pose challenges for some patients, such as those with mobility issues.

“MedEssist’s ultimate goal is to turn pharmacies into a layer of the health-care system that is incredibly accessible and way more connected, which improves capacity for primary care as our health-care system desperately needs,” she added.

Founded in 2018, MedEssist offers a platform for pharmacies to modernize their operations with features like management for refills, vaccines, and medication inventory. It also helps pharmacies manage payments through an integration with Calgary-based FinTech startup Helcim, and manage reservations through an integration with Google.

According to its website, MedEssist serves over 500 pharmacies across Canada and the US.

According to Almeida, this year, MedEssist has also focused on expanding its Access to Care program, which allows participating pharmacies to prescribe for items such as diabetes supplies and contraceptives in order to reduce the strain on emergency rooms. To support that program, MedEssist has also recently launched a new tech solution that allows doctors, nurses, and pharmacies to collaborate to treat more conditions in Ontario.

Almeida said the Access to Care program currently supports over 20 sites across the province, with plans to reach 50 by the end of this year.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Laurynas Me.