Maple expands virtual mental health care through Beyond ADHD acquisition

Virtual care provider buys New Brunswick platform to improve ADHD offerings.

Toronto-based virtual care provider Maple is building out its mental health solutions with the acquisition of Beyond ADHD, a Grafton, NB-based startup specializing in digital ADHD treatment tools.

Maple says all Beyond ADHD services will “continue without interruption” as the company integrates.

Beyond ADHD, now operating as a Maple subsidiary, provides its new parent company with tools for assessment, diagnosis, and follow-up appointments with Canadian clinicians. Brett Belchetz, Maple’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement that the deal improves access to timely, clinically-led mental health care across Canada while ensuring continuity for patients and providers.

“This acquisition reflects what drives us at Maple: closing critical gaps in care and combining proven clinical programs with technology to remove friction and help people get care faster,” Belchetz said. “It’s a natural next step in making mental health support more accessible for Canadians.”

The two companies provide ADHD care to more than 20,000 patients combined, according to Maple, which said there is an opportunity to expand its treatment nationwide. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beyond ADHD CEO Hanif Chatur founded the company to address what he saw as a fragmented, inaccessible, and difficult-to-navigate landscape for ADHD care. In addition to ADHD assessments, diagnosis, and follow-up care, the platform also supports patients with related mental health needs such as depression and anxiety.

“Beyond ADHD was built with people who have ADHD, for people with ADHD,” Chatur said in a statement. “With Maple’s scale, technology, and clinical leadership, we can accelerate our impact and continue delivering safe, consistent outcomes for patients.”

Founded in 2015 and led by a former emergency-room doctor in Belchetz, Maple developed its digital healthcare platform to address issues such as family doctor access, aiming to deliver timely and convenient access to healthcare providers. In 2021, Maple acquired Wello, a Calgary-based company providing virtual care for employer programs.

The acquisition of Wello expanded the employee side of Maple’s business, but the company has seen uptake through provincial partnerships. In 2023, Nova Scotia partnered with Maple to expand YourHealthNS, an app providing access to virtual healthcare services, resources, and information.

The company added that Beyond ADHD will continue building on the strong relationships it has struck with health and student insurers, with additional resources for growth and impact.

