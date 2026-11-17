Promise came as part of broader consumer protection plans outlined during Manitoba’s throne speech.

Manitoba says it is planning to ban the use of AI images in real estate within the province.

The news: The province’s Lieutenant Governor, Anita Neville, laid out the plan on behalf of the government on Tuesday during the provincial throne speech. Limited to a single line pledging to “put a stop” to the use of AI images in real estate, the idea was delivered during a portion of the throne speech dealing with consumer protections and cost-of-living policy.

From the source: “We are leading the way in Canada when it comes to growing the economy in the right way while protecting our environment and our way of life,” a portion of the throne speech reads. “We listened to the community and stopped an AI data centre from being built in Île-des-Chênes.”

The context: The provincial government’s outline of any potential ban was sparse, with no detail given as to how or when such a prohibition might come into effect, what it might look like, and how it could be enforced. BetaKit reached out to the Manitoba government to ask those questions but has not yet received a response.

Manitoba has taken a decidedly cautious approach to AI regulation. In addition to proposing a ban on real estate imagery, the Province was also the first Canadian jurisdiction to propose a ban on AI chatbot use for youth younger than 16. It also enacted some of the most restrictive regulations around AI data centre development in the country.

Final thought: AI is increasingly being used to virtually stage homes in online real estate listings. Some argue that such staging is misleading to buyers, while others argue it allows buyers to visualize what a space might look like. Manitoba currently governs marketing in real estate through the Real Estate Services Act (RESA), which includes provisions around false or deceptive information and furnishings. It does not specifically mention virtual staging or include rules around AI use.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Pexels.