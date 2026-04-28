Letterboxd’s Canadian owner reportedly looking to sell

Victoria-based holding company Tiny acquired controlling stake in the film review app in 2023.

Holding company Tiny is reportedly looking to roll the credits on its ownership of Letterboxd.



As the company grows, “it’s natural there will be interest in what we do next.”

The Victoria, BC-based serial acquirer bought a 60-percent controlling stake in the film-review app in 2023. Now, Semafor reports in an exclusive that Tiny has been entertaining potential buyers from CNBC parent company Versant to the entertainment newsletter The Ankler. BetaKit has reached out to Tiny for comment but has not yet received a response.

In an emailed statement, a Letterboxd spokesperson said that as the company has grown, “it’s natural there will be interest in what we do next.” The spokesperson said the company has no news to share at this time, but that any decision about Letterboxd’s future will involve the company’s founders.

Back in 2023, at the time of the acquisition, Tiny valued Letterboxd at between $50 and $60 million USD. The holding company, founded by Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling, buys up mostly internet-based companies, like interface designer MetaLab and coffee maker brand AeroPress.

Tiny has touted itself as following a Berkshire Hathaway-esque model of acquiring companies with simple business models that it intends to hold for the long term. Its stock hasn’t followed Berkshire’s path, rising to a pandemic high of $236 on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the zero-interest-rate era before falling over subsequent years to sit at just under the $6 mark.

RELATED: Tiny receives conditional approval to graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange



But Letterboxd has seemingly been a winning investment.

At the time of the acquisition, Tiny promised that Letterboxd’s founders would continue to lead the site independently—a move that appears to have paid off. The New York Times called the app the “future of movies,” noting that its user base has sparked a resurgence in film culture. Letterboxd’s user count has grown from less than 2 million to 28 million over the last six years and is up 146 percent since Tiny bought in. The app’s Top Four profile feature, which allows users to highlight their favourite movies, has spun off into a red-flag-revelealing dating-app prompt or must-ask red carpet question for celebrities. Seth Rogen, for one, took the opportunity to share just how much he loves the movie Clueless.

Tiny owns Letterboxd through its venture fund, rather than its regular portfolio. In December 2025, Tiny noted in its Q4 financial statement that a primary driver of its Fund I revenue growth was due to Letterboxd’s subscriptions, advertising, and partnerships.

Feature image courtesy Asier Sarasua. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.