Innovation Saskatchewan renews AgTech Accelerator funding with $300,000 investment

Funding will support the Conexus-backed program until 2028.

Innovation Saskatchewan has committed $300,000 in funding over three years to continue supporting a program that helps AgTech companies grow and attract investment in Saskatchewan.

The news: The tech-focused economic development agency announced it would provide $100,000 in funding annually for the AgTech Accelerator, a Conexus-backed program that supports the development of AgTech companies in Saskatchewan. Funding will run between 2026 and 2028 and support three cohorts of AgTech companies.

From the source: “The AgTech accelerator plays an important role in helping entrepreneurs take innovative technologies from concept to market,” Kari Harvey, Innovation Saskatchewan’s CEO, said in a statement on Sept. 10. “The program equips founders with the networks, expertise, and industry connections they need to grow successful companies, while also attracting new investment and talent to Saskatchewan.”

The context: Announced at Regina’s Startup Summit, support from Innovation Saskatchewan is longstanding; the agency is a founding partner of the program and has been providing annual funding since 2022. That year, the program began a formal partnership with the UK’s national innovation agency. Under that partnership, the AgTech Accelerator program sees transatlantic participation from five UK-based AgTech startups in each of its cohorts.

Final thought: AgTech is increasingly big business in the UK, where the sector raised 367 million pounds ($686 million CAD) in 2025. Despite that banner year, the sector remains constrained in the wider British tech ecosystem by issues of mid-market financing, product validation, and wide-scale adoption. At the same time, Canada is actively seeking investment as the country looks to lessen its reliance on US trade. With its robust AgTech sector and wealth of tech-validating smart farms, a partnership between Saskatchewan’s AgTech Accelerator and UK Innovation could help solve both sets of problems.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtsy Unsplash.