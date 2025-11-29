How OpenText went all-in on AI

OpenText EVP Shannon Bell explains why her job now requires human and digital resource management.

We’re back with another fireside conversation recorded live on the BetaKit Keynote Stage at SAAS NORTH.

This time we’re talking AI, or more specifically, AI adoption. That has been a regular topic of conversation on the podcast this year, but rarely have we had a chance to discuss adoption at this scale.

“The technology is there, and everyone loves cool technology, but it doesn’t need to be a party trick. It needs to be something that’s driving a meaningful business outcome, so pick your challenging problems.” Shannon Bell

OpenText









Waterloo-based software company OpenText has over 22,ooo employees, and I got to chance to sit down with Shannon Bell (EVP, chief digital officer & chief information officer) about how exactly one of Canada’s largest tech companies went all-in on AI

BetaKit has written pretty extensively about OpenText’s AI plans this year—what ceo Mark Barrenechea referred to as the company’s “number one priority” before he was eventually replaced—and how those plans coincided with employee reductions.

But this conversation isn’t all about layoffs. While Bell acknowledges the company was looking for $1 billion in non-people cost savings, OpenText found that a drop in junior roles due to AI was offset by increasing staff in more senior positions—something Bell sees as an opportunity to reshore roles to Canada.

One impact of Opentext’s AI rollout is that Bell now considers her job as both human and digital resource management. But what do the roles and responsibilities of OpenText’s human and AI agents look like? And what did the company learn about adoption and return on investment?

It’s all coming up next, so let’s dig in.

