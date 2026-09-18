Willson Cross writes that founders need to not feel limited by borders when hiring.

Worry about Canadian brain drain to the U.S. is a well-worn topic, but recent reports show it continues to affect our startup ecosystem. Combined with limited immigration numbers, access to highly skilled talent remains a real challenge for Canadian founders. But it doesn’t have to be a limiting one.

Remote global hiring is giving Canadian startups a way to look beyond borders, expand their talent pools, and stay competitive in a tough talent market. And it’s no longer just an option for large corporations with global footprints. It’s becoming a core growth strategy, with companies like Mejuri, Vidyard, and more exploring how remote global hiring works.

For founders who aren’t considering global hiring, the bigger risk may be overlooking a major opportunity to build stronger teams, access specialized skills, and grow without being limited by Canada’s talent pool.

Immigration limits are increasing pressure

The challenge of hiring across borders starts with a simple reality: Canadian startups can’t always find the specialized talent they need here at home. In a competitive tech economy, the pool of people with highly sought-after skills is limited, and Canadian companies are competing not only with each other, but with well-funded US companies that can offer significantly more compensation, including equity.



“Canadian startups were never going to win by spending more than Silicon Valley.”

That makes access to global talent particularly important. The issue is that people with the right skills, experience, or expertise aren’t always in Canada. And when the alternative is competing directly with Silicon Valley for a limited pool of local talent, looking beyond our borders can give Canadian startups a much better shot at building the teams they need to grow.

Historically, Canada had another way to try and compete: bring great talent here. Immigration was once a huge advantage for Canadian companies, giving them access to locally based skilled workers even as Canadian talent turned to the US.

Programs like fast-tracked work permits and the Start-Up Visa all helped to make that possible. The system wasn’t perfect, but it gave Canadians a real way to compete. However, bringing talent into Canada has become more difficult. Start-Up Visa wait times turned into years, and the government has tightened business immigration intake.

At the end of 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stopped accepting new applications for the Start-Up Visa program; it now plans to replace the program with a new pilot that’s still in development. In the meantime, Canadian startups are in a tough spot, losing talent to opportunities south of the border, while having fewer options to bring skilled people into the country.

At the same time, remote work, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, changed what companies thought was possible. Teams no longer needed to be in the same city, or even the same country, to work effectively together. And while some large tech companies are now mandating in-office work again, remote work has opened a new opportunity for Canada: bringing the work to the talent.

Rethinking “local”

Global hiring has typically been something that companies didn’t consider until they reached a certain scale. Remote hiring required more HR support and more legal help in order to justify figuring out payroll and compliance in multiple countries. Now, that has all changed. The infrastructure and tools available today have made it far simpler for companies of all sizes to hire internationally. The challenge is that not every founder has realized just how much easier it has become.

For Canadian startups, that means rethinking what “local” actually means. Global talent is no longer a strategy reserved for companies that have already scaled internationally. It can be part of how a company builds from the beginning. A startup doesn’t need to become a multinational company overnight; it can start with a single hire in another country.

When I talk to founders today about remote hiring, the question usually isn’t whether they should hire internationally, but how quickly they can do it, and how to do it properly. Global hiring has moved from being a backup plan to being a main part of the operational model.

I’m also seeing companies using global hiring as a way to test their operations in new markets. Instead of immediately opening an office or making an investment in a new region, companies can hire locally to understand the customer base, build relationships, and validate demand in that region. Global hiring is no longer just about where employees work; it’s becoming a way for companies to explore where they can really see themselves grow.

A startup doesn’t need to become a multinational company overnight; all it takes is a single hire and a different mindset. The best candidate might not always live nearby, and the companies that understand that have access to a much larger talent pool than the ones still limiting themselves to a single city or country.

Speed matters

The biggest change with global hiring is how quickly companies expect to move. When a founder finds the right person, they don’t want to lose them because of months of immigration paperwork, setting up a foreign entity, or facing unfamiliar employment rules.



“Remote global hiring is giving Canadian startups a way to look beyond borders, expand their talent pools, and stay competitive in a tough talent market.”





That expectation is possible because the infrastructure has improved. Employment contracts, payroll, tax compliance, benefits, and local employment requirements (all the things that once required building a legal and HR operation in every country) can now be handled through employer-of-record platforms that are more accessible than ever for early-stage companies. Companies like ours are making these tools more accessible than ever to early-stage companies, allowing them to hire internationally without having to build an entire legal and HR operation from the ground up.

Canadian startups were never going to win by spending more than Silicon Valley. And with immigration becoming harder to explore, they can’t rely on bringing every key hire into Canada either.

The opportunity for companies looking to expand is to rethink what “local” actually means. The companies that figure this out won’t wait until they’re big enough to go global; they’ll build this way from the start, and the future of Canadian startups won’t be defined by where their teams are located, but by their ability to find the right people wherever they are.

The opinions and analysis expressed in the above article are those of its author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of BetaKit or its editorial staff. It has been edited for clarity, length, and style.

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