Montréal startup connects brands like L’Oréal and KitchenAid with nano-influencers.

As the creator economy heats up, Montréal influencer marketing platform Heylist has raised a seed round to expand its global footprint.

The news: Heylist, which helps brands discover creators and manage influencer marketing, announced Tuesday it has raised $3.1 million CAD in equity seed funding led by Amiral Ventures. Returning investors Accelia Capital, government-backed Investissement Québec’s early-stage fund Fonds Impulsion, Anges Québec, and The51 also participated.

The round, which closed this past summer, will help Heylist expand beyond North America into the United Kingdom, and double its team of 16 people.

From the source: CEO and co-founder Vicky Boudreau told BetaKit in an interview that its platform can now support marketing campaigns with up to 1,000 creators at once.

“That was a big milestone for us, because a lot of brands are looking for a solution to activate smaller creators at scale, and there’s [next] to nothing except us in the market,” Boudreau said.

The context: Boudreau founded Heylist in 2023 as a solution to the problems she faced running her own marketing agency. She said brands are getting better marketing results by having smaller creators, known as nano-influencers (with fewer than 10,000 followers), promote their products in a way that feels organic to their social media viewership. The startup’s AI search tool, which their data scientist developed with AI institute Mila, helps clients track down some of these niche creators.

Final thought: Heylist also launched a new feature called Community, which is meant to facilitate its client brands to build a network of potential influencers who already know and use their products—even customers and employees. With users exposed to a constant deluge of branded content online, Heylist is betting that brands are more focused on the fragile trust relationship between creators and audiences.

Feature image courtesy Heylist. Image by Sandrine Castellan.