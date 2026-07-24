Have thoughts on AI transparency? The feds want your feedback

Government launches survey for public to weigh in on AI regulations.

The Government of Canada is asking Canadians to weigh in on how it can improve transparency around AI with a public consultation survey.

The news: The survey, which is available online, was announced on Thursday by AI Minister Evan Solomon. Open until Sept. 23, it’s seeking input on how the federal government can strengthen transparency around AI systems and the content they generate. Participation is open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents, with the government also seeking input from businesses, researchers, Indigenous groups, and other stakeholders.

From the source: “While increased transparency will not address all AI-related risks, it can serve as a foundation for informed decision-making, accountability, good business practices, as well as help identify where further government intervention may be needed,” reads a portion of a government discussion paper providing background on the survey’s goals.

Following the thread: The survey identifies five primary areas of focus: detecting and identifying AI-generated content; empowering individuals to know when they are interacting with an AI system; improving the availability of understandable information about AI and its development and capabilities; enabling tracking of serious incidents related to AI; and advancing better ways to track the activity of autonomous AI agents. The government noted that it may use AI to process the feedback it receives from the survey.

This is the second time the federal government has asked the public to weigh in on AI. In October, Solomon’s ministry launched a public consultation meant to inform the government’s broad national AI strategy.

Final thought: The feds claim this public consultation period aligns closely with the national AI strategy, which it released earlier this summer. When the strategy was released in June, Prime Minister Mark Carney said it was intended to foster trust, provide opportunity, and safeguard sovereignty. While the strategy made note of intentions to tackle issues around privacy and AI safety, some criticized it for its sparse details and a lack of teeth on those issues.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Image courtesy Lilac for BetaKit.