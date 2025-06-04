Google allocates $13 million in funding to strengthen Canada’s AI workforce

First Nations Technology Council, Skills for Change, Toronto Public Library named as recipients alongside Amii.

Google has created a new fund to expand artificial intelligence (AI) skills development and training programs across Canada as it invests heavily in the technology.

The American internet search giant’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is using its AI Opportunity Fund to provide approximately $13 million CAD in funding to four Canadian organizations. This includes the $5-million grant announced for the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) plus more than $2.7 million apiece to Vancouver’s First Nations Technology Council, Toronto’s Skills for Change, and the Toronto Public Library (TPL).

Sabrina Geremia,

Google Canada

Google Canada vice president and managing director Sabrina Geremia said in an interview with BetaKit that the company aims to help recipients scale their workforce development initiatives and provide AI skills training to as many as two million Canadians.

“We know that AI is a really transformative technology,” Geremia said. “It is going to reshape so many different areas of life [and] our work, and we want to make sure that Canada is capturing the opportunity. We also want to make sure that Canadians are really getting the skills that they need.”

Google, which has offered upskilling programming for years, provides free, in-house AI and other digital skills training through Grow with Google.

Geremia said Google.org selected these organizations because of their track records and community reach, and noted that each recipient has a slightly different focus.

Edmonton-based AI research institute Amii plans to use its Google.org funding to help post-secondary educators integrate AI into their courses. Amii intends to establish a national consortium of 25 post-secondary institutions that will develop “easy-to-use AI curriculum materials” and help faculty layer AI into their teaching. CEO Cam Linke recently joined the BetaKit Podcast to discuss some of the work Amii is doing.

The First Nations Technology Council will train Indigenous students in AI, and provide AI resources to other members of the community, as part of efforts to increase Indigenous representation in tech. In a statement, First Nations Technology Council CEO Natiea Vinson said this funding will facilitate collaboration with all 204 First Nations in British Columbia.

Skills for Change will target communities facing high unemployment with AI skills training that equips them with AI literacy through hands-on, industry-relevant programming.

For its part, TPL plans to launch a Toronto-wide AI upskilling initiative to provide users with access to free AI tools, skills training, and programming. The library hopes to support employment, boost productivity, and encourage safer AI use.

“As AI rapidly transforms our world, it’s crucial that members of society understand and have the skills and abilities to shape and leverage these changes,” TPL city librarian Vickery Bowles said in a statement.

Geremia noted that AI has the potential to augment existing jobs, create new ones, help employees save time completing repetitive tasks, and boost productivity.

She said she sees a lot of opportunity for Canada when it comes to AI, given the country’s strength on the research side of the equation. But she noted that the country lags its peers, citing a recent Deloitte report that found only 26 percent of Canadian organizations have adopted AI compared to 34 percent globally.

“We have been incredible in the research phase of developing the AI tools, and really, the groundbreaking research that started this entire technological revolution,” Geremia said. “And I’d love to see us be as great on the adoption.”

Amid continued hype from across the industry about AI’s potential to solve all of the world’s problems, data indicates many companies who have raced to adopt AI have yet to see a payoff.

A recent National Bureau of Economic Research working paper surveyed 7,000 workplaces to determine if AI chatbots impacted their bottom line and found “no significant impact on earnings or recorded hours in any occupation.” Another study from Boston Consulting Group found only a quarter of the 1,800 executives surveyed had seen significant value from AI.

Last week at Web Summit Vancouver, BetaKit captured New York University professor emeritus Gary Marcus’ pointed criticisms of generative AI and unpacked the proof-of-concept fatigue that has taken hold and what the path forward might look like for enterprise adoption with Cohere co-founder Ivan Zhang.

Feature image courtesy Google.