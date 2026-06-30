From Chrome extension to customer data engine: Floqer announces $2-million raise

Halifax startup now helps companies like Perplexity and Wise gather customer data.

Halifax-based Floqer began as a simple Google Chrome extension. Now, the less-than-two-year-old software startup is helping big-name companies like Perplexity and Wise gather and review client data.

Floqer revealed on Tuesday that it closed just over $2 million CAD in previously unannounced funding last September to build out some of the customer relationship management (CRM) infrastructure that businesses require to take full advantage of AI.

“We do have to move faster.” Shivam Mahajan, Floqer

Through its F7 Fund, Perplexity has bought into that vision, alongside Toronto-based N49P, Halifax’s Tidal Venture Partners, Perplexity co-founder and CTO Denis Yarats, and others as part of that pre-seed round, which Floqer raised through a simple agreement for future equity.

Since September, Floqer has amassed more than 1,000 customers, become cashflow positive, and crossed $1 million in revenue after tripling its sales. Floqer co-founder and CEO Shivam Mahajan told BetaKit in an interview that the startup has hit those targets while leaving its pre-seed capital largely untapped.

While Mahajan is proud of that progress, he said Floqer plans to invest much more heavily in growth going forward as it looks to capture the opportunity it sees to build “the CRM data engine” for the age of agentic AI. “We do have to move faster,” he said.

Mahajan is a former senior software engineer from Kyndryl. He also founded and led Halifax-based meal plan delivery service Mealful, which he claimed sold for six figures to a local peer—whose identity he declined to name—in 2022.

Floqer originated as an open-source, note-taking Chrome extension called Superchat that Mahajan built on the side to allow users to leverage ChatGPT on the internet.

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When that product quickly amassed nearly 2,000 customers, Mahajan dug in and realized that most of its clients were interested in the extension’s web research capabilities and its promise as a tool for cleaning up their bad CRM data to make it useful for AI agents.

Sensing a business opportunity, Mahajan decided to launch a company focused specifically on that problem, teaming up with fellow Dalhousie University graduate Zaaheda Islam, a former senior data scientist at Axis Capital, and incorporating the business in October 2024. Floqer is now an eight-person team that also features multiple former Y Combinator founders, including Sean Huang of Matidor.

There is some dispute over Floqer’s founding story. Zak Ahmed claimed to BetaKit that he also co-founded Floqer, serving as COO and helping the startup get off the ground and generate early sales between April 2024 and February 2025, while he was still working as a lead sales engineer at Salesforce. Ahmed claimed he was forced out by Mahajan shortly after its first fundraise, and said he joined Floqer competitor Clay “to finish the mission that I originally started at Floqer.”

Mahajan shared a different version of events and an alternative timeline. He claimed that Ahmed did not contribute “in a meaningful capacity” to Floqer during his time with the company. The CEO asserted that Ahmed, who had been helping Floqer for a couple of months prior, was brought on as co-founder and COO in early December 2024—following the close of its first funding round that October—and let go six weeks later in mid-January 2025.

Building “the infrastructure layer”

Today, Floqer helps businesses’ sales and go-to-market teams gather, clean, and consolidate data from over 100 sources and use AI agents to automate the client research process. Mahajan said the startup aims to become “the infrastructure layer” for ensuring other companies have “all the context that they need on their customers” in an AI-ready format.

Floqer has positioned itself as a layer atop clients’ existing CRM platforms like HubSpot and Salesforce. Mahajan sees fellow AI GTM startup Clay as its only direct competitor.

While Floqer has seen strong demand from tech, the startup has also seen an uptick across other verticals, including private equity.

With the help of AI, Mahajan sees potential to build a billion-dollar company with less than 20 people—an ambition it shares with Toronto’s BrokerPlus.

CORRECTION (06/30/26): A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the relationship between Floqer’s co-founders. BetaKit regrets the error.

Feature image courtesy Floqer.