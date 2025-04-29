Former Plooto CEO Hamed Abbasi acquitted in sexual assault case

Abbasi faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Hamed Abbasi, the co-founder and former CEO of Toronto payments scaleup Plooto, has been found not guilty of the charge of sexually assaulting a woman in 2023.

The alleged sexual assault took place at a hotel in Toronto in November 2023 following a night of drinking between both parties at an event and then a restaurant. Abbasi was arrested and charged days later with one count of sexual assault contrary to s. 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Abbasi faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The female complainant’s name and any other information that could be used to identify her is protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

Justice Jennifer Strasberg of the Ontario Court of Justice acquitted Abbasi today after determining that the complainant had the capacity to consent, and that the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not consent to the sexual activity with Abbasi that took place that night.

Ontario assistant crown attorney Emma Haydon, who prosecuted the case, declined to comment to BetaKit on the verdict.

Stockwoods LLP partner Gerald Chan, the defence attorney representing Abbasi, told BetaKit that the “stress and the strain” of a criminal charge “can be crushing and can be devastating for one’s reputation, for one’s family life, as it has been for Mr. Abbasi.”

Plooto announced Abbasi’s departure from the company in March 2024, just over three months after his arrest. The company told BetaKit in October of that year, upon announcing John McLane as the company’s new CEO, that Abbasi had stepped down “for personal reasons,” but would not elaborate.

Abbasi told BetaKit at the time that he no longer holds a board seat or works in an operational role with Plooto, but said he still attended board meetings and got regular business updates on the company. Chan confirmed that Abbasi currently has no control over or involvement with Plooto’s operations.

“He’s had to put his hard-earned professional life and career, among other things, on hold for a year and a half while this cloud of suspicion has hung over his head,” Chan added. “After a fair trial in which all of the evidence was heard and very carefully considered by the court—as is our process—he’s been completely vindicated.”

BetaKit has reached out to Plooto for comment on the decision. Chan said he could not comment on whether or not Abbasi would be rejoining the company following this verdict.

Abbasi’s trial by judge began Jan. 13 in Toronto, taking place over nine court dates. Justice Strasberg heard testimony from Abbasi, the complainant, a toxicologist, and other witnesses. Strasberg saw extensive security camera footage, text messages, and other evidence documenting the events leading up to and following the alleged sexual assault in 2023. She cited this security camera footage and testimony from Abbasi and other witnesses as factors in her decision.

The case focused on whether or not the complainant had the capacity to consent to the sexual activity that took place that night given the amount of alcohol she had consumed, and if she did not, whether or not Abbasi took reasonable steps to ascertain consent.

Strasberg said she believed that both Abbasi and the complainant were credible witnesses. Abbasi, who provided the most comprehensive account of what took place that night, claimed that the complainant consented, while the complainant, who had a limited memory of what occurred at the restaurant and hotel, had no recollection of doing so.

Strasberg ultimately determined that, despite consuming a significant amount of alcohol, the complainant had the capacity to consent, and ruled that the Crown failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not consent to the sexual activity that took place that night.

Feature image courtesy Plooto.