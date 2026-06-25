Five Eyes alliance warns of potential AI-powered cyber threat “crises”

Alliance urges strengthening of cyber defences before an incident escalates into major operational problem.

Cybersecurity agencies in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance are urging organizations to boost cyber defences, as rapidly advancing AI models prove adept at finding vulnerabilities.

The news: Earlier this week, the Five Eyes, whose members include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, put out a call to action urging leaders to “act swiftly to remain ahead” of the evolving AI landscape.

They argue that, while AI will help improve cyber defence over time, it’s also lowering the barrier for malicious actors and increasing the speed and complexity of attacks. The statement urges leaders to prioritize foundational cybersecurity practices, empower their cybersecurity leaders, and remain engaged as the threat evolves.

From the source: “Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities,” the call to action says. “The timeline is not years, it is months.”

“Breaches will occur,” the statement adds. “Preparedness helps you contain them quickly and prevent escalation into major operational and financial crises.”

Following the thread: The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, which signed this call to action, has warned that frontier AI models can help malicious actors find and exploit digital vulnerabilities much faster than before, significantly shortening the time defenders have to respond.

The agency gained access to Anthropic’s exclusive Mythos model earlier this month as part of a staggered rollout process due to its purported ability to find cyber vulnerabilities. The US government has since forced Anthropic to suspend the model, citing national security concerns.

Final thought: In a statement of its own alongside the Five Eyes’ call to action, The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said organizations across Canada can reduce exposure by reinforcing cyber hygiene practices like promptly applying security patches, keeping systems up to date, and separating key systems so an attack is easier to contain.

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