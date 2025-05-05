Fireside chat with Clio execs among more than 60 activities at Vancouver Startup Week 2025

Wide variety of programs hope to prep local entrepreneurs to get the most out of Web Summit Vancouver.

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW), a volunteer-run series of downtown Vancouver tech events celebrating local entrepreneurs and innovation, has snagged a big fish to headline this year.

This year’s schedule, taking place May 20 to 23, features more than 60 activities to bring together startup founders, investors, industry leaders, and talent from around the innovation ecosystem. The biggest event of the week is sure to be a fireside chat between Jonathan Watson and Reagan Attle, the CTO and CMO of Burnaby, British Columbia (BC)-based legaltech unicorn Clio, taking place on the evening of May 21.

At the talk titled “Scaling with Purpose: Clio’s Journey and the Future of Legal Tech,” the executives will share how Clio grew from a Vancouver startup to a global leader while, it says, staying rooted in purpose, community, and innovation. Topics will include product development and inclusive team building.

The smörgåsbord of programs at VSW are part of Innovate BC’s Road to Web Summit Vancouver initiative, which is meant to help startups in the province maximize their Web Summit experience when the event rolls around at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 27 to 30.

RELATED: Web Summit Vancouver 2025 speaker lineup includes CEOs of Bluesky and Clio

The VSW schedule is packed with tactical sessions for founders ready to raise, including a Venture Financing 101 workshop from Angel Forum on VSW’s opening day and Osler’s Accessing Venture Capital panel discussion and social later in the week. There are also pitch-driven sessions like the Reverse Pitch Series and Web Summit’s guide to winning competitions. Web Summit Vancouver co-host Casey Lau will give attendees tips on how to win any pitch competition, and give some pitching startups “Gordon Ramsey style” feedback.

Other sessions throughout VSW will focus on helping entrepreneurs fine-tune their pitches, and navigate growth challenges. Gender-equality-focused tech talent company Toast’s fan favorite “Men in Tech” panel is making a comeback this year, bringing together three executive-level men in tech who will be asked the same types of irrelevant questions that women frequently face.

VSW is kicking off with an opening reception and ecosystem showcase presented by Google Cloud at Science World on May 20, and wraps with the VSW 2025 Closing Party on May 23 at the D/6 Bar & Lounge in Parq Casino. The full schedule and tickets are available on VSW’s website.

Feature image courtesy Vancouver Startup Week.