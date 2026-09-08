Feds pump $11 million into BC tech, including solar and drone delivery

Funding includes nearly $3 million to UBC and almost half a million to Open Waters Solar.

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and a Prince George-based solar company are receiving support from the federal government to expand their tech amid ongoing trade pressures.

The news: Open Waters Solar, which develops impact-resistant solar panels for boats and marine transportation, and a UBC program exploring drone delivery technology in BC’s north are receiving millions in funding from Pacific Economic Development Canada. UBC is receiving more than $2.8 million, while Open Waters Solar is receiving $450,000. The funding comes as part of a broader package of $11 million in PacifiCan investment to assist businesses and organizations in Northern BC to withstand disruptions from Canada’s ongoing trade dispute with the United States.

​From the source: “This funding positions us to expand our reach into European markets, and compete on a global scale,” said Tony Olynyk, the chief commercial officer with Open Waters Solar, in a press release.

​The context: UBC’s project, called the Drone Transport Initiative, is one of two tech-focused projects in a larger cohort of 10 recipients. The millions in funding it is receiving will go toward supporting the project, which partners with rural and remote communities to test drone delivery viability, advance its workforce training and skills development, and test and deploy drone technology. Two pilot programs, one with the Stellat’en First Nation and another with the Village of Fraser Lake, will both benefit from the funding.

​Investment in Open Waters Solar will help the company scale its business beyond Canada by funding automation of solar panel manufacturing and upgrading the company’s facilities. Funds have also been earmarked for employee training.

Final thought: PacifiCan’s announcement came just days before Canada implemented broad counter-tariffs against the US, following the collapse of trade negotiations between the two countries. With the trade war not showing any signs of cooling, investments like PacifiCan’s serve a dual purpose: providing padding for companies weathering tariffs while also investing in projects that could lessen Canadian consumer reliance on US services like Amazon.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtsy CjayD on Flickr. Shared under CC BY 2.0.