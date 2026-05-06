OpenAI violated Canadian privacy laws, federal and provincial watchdogs say

Privacy commissioners say OpenAI broke the rules by scraping Canadian data to develop and train ChatGPT.

Commissioners from four of Canada’s privacy watchdogs have found that OpenAI violated Canadian privacy laws while developing and training its early models of ChatGPT.

At a news conference this morning, Philippe Dufresne, Canada’s privacy commissioner, was joined by his provincial counterparts from British Columbia, Alberta, and Québec to announce the findings of a joint investigation into the tech giant. The investigation focused on how OpenAI sourced its training data, which included publicly scraped content, licensed datasets, and user interactions, and whether it had adhered to privacy legislation principles like consent, transparency, and data accuracy.



“Many users were unaware that their data was collected and used to train ChatGPT.”

The privacy investigation was launched in 2023, well before OpenAI came under scrutiny in Canada following a deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC, in February. Families of the victims of that shooting are taking OpenAI to court; the company had banned the shooter’s account for “disturbing content,” yet the company did not notify law enforcement.

All four regulators found that OpenAI had violated various federal and provincial privacy laws, including the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and its provincial counterparts in Alberta, BC, and Quebec.

PIPEDA regulates how businesses collect, use, or disclose personal information during commercial activity. It requires organizations to obtain consent for data collection, among other stipulations.

Specifically, regulators found that OpenAI gathered “vast amounts of personal information,” including details about health conditions, political views, and information on children. It found there was a lack of consent and transparency, and outlined that OpenAI did not obtain valid consent for the collection of that data, which is a key plank under PIPEDA and other Canadian privacy legislation.

“Many users were unaware that their data was collected and used to train ChatGPT,” a summary of the report reads. “OpenAI did not clearly explain that personal information collected from publicly accessible sources could include data from social media, discussion forums, and other similar websites.”

The report also found that OpenAI had not provided individuals with “an easily accessible and effective mechanism to access, correct, and delete their personal information” and that it released ChatGPT without having fully addressed known privacy risks and without data-deletion rules.

OpenAI commits to changes

Dufresne said that throughout the investigation, OpenAI engaged in good faith and was taking measures to address the concerns. As a result, the federal privacy office considers the investigation to be “conditionally resolved.” Québec’s Commission d’acces a l’information du Québec has also labelled the investigation as conditionally resolved on several points, but unresolved on the issue of consent. British Columbia and Alberta’s findings label the investigation as unresolved.

OpenAI has committed to several measures to address the regulator’s concerns, including implementing a filtering tool to detect and mask personal information like names and phone numbers in publicly accessible datasets, facilitating corrections, enhancing correction and deletion protocols, and implementing a formal retention policy governing personal information.

The company has also committed to several time-sensitive conditions, linked to the publication of the watchdogs’ report. They include:

Within three months, adding a notice to the signed-out web version of ChatGPT that tells users their chats may be reviewed and used to train models, and advising them not to share sensitive information.

Within six months, making it easier to understand and use the data exports that it provides to users who request their personal information. The company will also better explain the avenues available to users who want to challenge the completeness, accuracy, or nature of the information provided.

Within six months, confirming to the privacy commissioners’ offices that it has implemented strong protection for future datasets that are retired and used only as historical references, so they are not used for active model development, and regularly review whether these datasets should still be kept.

Within six months, testing protective measures for the minor family members of public figures, who are themselves not public figures, to ensure that the models refuse requests for their name or date of birth.

The company will also provide quarterly reports to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and provincial partners until these commitments have been met.

Canada’s privacy laws must change

While much of the conversation focused on OpenAI, regulators also stressed that significant changes were needed to Canadian privacy laws that recognize the realities of a rapidly changing technological environment. Specifically, commissioners cited the challenges that AI and the internet broadly pose in meeting consent requirements as currently legislated.

“As AI is increasingly being integrated into personal and professional applications, and while current privacy laws apply to AI, updated laws would help further support the safe deployment of new technologies to protect Canadians’ fundamental right to privacy,” Dufresne said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.



BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy TechCrunch. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0).