Enabled Talent gains traction in Africa and Europe following global launch

Inclusivity-focused employment platform to be recognized at Brampton’s 2025 Accessibility Awards.

Inclusivity-focused employment platform Enabled Talent is gaining traction in Europe and Africa, following its global launch in October.

Enabled Talent says it has pilot projects underway in Canada, the United States, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Mali.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employment platform helps organizations hire people with disabilities through job-matching, onboarding support, and providing accessibility tools. The startup’s success will be recognized locally today at the City of Brampton’s 2025 Accessibility Awards, an annual award that highlights the people and organizations in the city demonstrating a commitment to accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities.​​​

Enabled Talent co-founder Amandipp Singh, who was born with partial vision, told BetaKit in July that he is trying to “build the world’s most inclusive talent platform.” He hopes to make it easier for people with disabilities to navigate the day-to-day tasks of their job by building the platform based on the feedback of others in their community.

It’s been busy in recent months for Enabled Talent and Singh. Following the platform’s soft launch in January, the company marked its global launch this October with a regional rollout in Africa. Enabled Talent says it has pilot projects underway in Canada, the United States, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Mali through employer sign-ups, nonprofit collaborations, and university hiring hubs.

“Brampton is proud to be the launching ground for Enabled Talent—a platform that combines innovation with compassion and puts inclusion at the heart of workforce transformation,” Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement about the global launch.

RELATED: Enabled Talent is using AI to make every job disability-inclusive

Enabled Talent was also selected for the Rising UP in Spain program, an accelerator that helps startups set up shop in the country. The program is Enabled Talent’s first step to launch in Spain, which Singh told BetaKit should happen before February and will deepen its work across the European Union.

When BetaKit spoke to Singh in July, Enabled Talent had 8,000 users and 12 organizations on the platform, aided by its acceptance into incubators like AWS for Startups, Microsoft for Startups, and the Nvidia Inception Program. Its presence in Africa began with a pilot project in Ghana as part of the UNICEF Startup Lab.

In remarks at Enabled Talent’s launch event in October, Ghana consul-general Peter Kobina Taylor said the consulate is “optimistic” that testing the inclusive employment resources in the country would “enhance economic opportunities” and pave the way for partnerships in the region.

Enabled Talent also secured a partnership with Algoma University earlier this year to further develop an AI-powered voice tool for the visually impaired called Eynable.

Feature image courtesy Enabled Talent.