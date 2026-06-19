Cybersecurity coding bootcamp aims to help Canadian veterans transition to tech jobs

As cyber threats increase, Coding for Veterans helps active CAF members level up.

Coding for Veterans (C4V) is hosting a two-day cybersecurity bootcamp this week in Toronto for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The news: Twenty students are joining forces in a computer lab at George Brown College to prepare for and test their cybersecurity skills in a simulated data breach. They hope to demonstrate what they have learned during their time serving in the military and studying with C4V, which aims to help veterans, reservists, and active CAF members prepare for roles in tech. Many hope to find their next gig by connecting with senior leaders in attendance from prospective employers like Cisco, IBM, PwC, and TD Bank.

From the source: C4V instructor Zak Chowdhury, who also works as an IT security specialist at United Way Greater Toronto, is leading the event. In an interview with BetaKit, Chowdhury said many companies do not realize that veterans make great employees. “They pay attention to detail, they’re very disciplined, they understand how to work under pressure, they know how to communicate, [and] they know how to simplify,” he said. “These are all skills we’re looking for in the realm of cybersecurity.”

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Following the thread: Since 2019, C4V has been helping CAF members transition to roles in tech. The non-profit aims to take students “from deployment to employment,” and has enrolled over 1,000 military personnel, training them for careers in software development, cybersecurity, and AI. C4V director of events and marketing Eiffie Cahill says 80 percent of its students report being employed within six months of graduating. Lately, Cahill said an increasing share of students have turned to C4V in the hopes of learning skills and acquiring certifications they can take back to the military.

Final thought: More active CAF members turning to C4V is not surprising. Cyber threats are increasing and Canada needs the right talent to protect itself. Upskilling people already embedded in the CAF who possess the requisite clearances could be a fast track to meeting this moment.