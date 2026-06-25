Cognota broadens corporate learning platform with Learnexus acquisition

Toronto company says deal will help it connect enterprise customers with freelancers and agents.

Toronto’s Cognota has acquired New York City-based Learnexus, another startup developing learning and development (L&D) technology for large enterprises. Neither company shared the financial terms of the transaction, which closed earlier this month.

Cognota founder and CEO Ryan Austin said the deal expedites the startup’s plans to help large enterprises not only manage their internal learning efforts, ranging from skills to leadership training, but also facilitate them.

The deal aids Cognota’s “move beyond just planning software into execution software.”

Cognota aims to help achieve that with Learnexus’ on-demand L&D talent marketplace, which features 3,000 vetted freelancers—from subject matter experts to technical writers, designers, developers, and facilitators—and accompanying investments in agentic AI.

In an exclusive interview with BetaKit, Austin said Cognota sees room to help connect its clients with the external professionals—or agents—to deliver their L&D programs. Learnexus marks Cognota’s first acquisition to date.

Cognota describes itself as an “all-in-one” corporate L&D operations platform. The startup’s “LearnOps” software helps about 200 large enterprises, including Ace Hardware, Goodyear, RBC, and State Farm, monitor their learning and development needs, replacing disparate tools.

As corporate L&D team sizes and internal budgets shrink, and the folks responsible for these efforts are increasingly being asked “to do more with less,” Austin said big companies looking to upskill their workers are more frequently turning to temporary, outside help.

At the moment, Austin said Cognota’s platform can tell users when a capacity issue is looming, but has no way to help them solve it. Joining forces with Learnexus allows the startup to begin helping its clients address those challenges by matching them with the right expertise.

Cognota is rolling out a next-generation, AI-native version of its platform this September as part of a “move beyond just planning software into execution software,” a shift Austin said Learnexus helps facilitate.

RELATED: Cognota closes $5.5-million USD Series A to make corporate LearnOps a thing

In an interview with BetaKit, Learnexus co-founder and former CEO Peter Enestrom described Cognota’s work as a “natural extension” of the work his company was already doing, noting that the two firms already shared customers.

Cognota has acquired Learnexus’ tech and “a handful” of its employees, bringing the size of its team to approximately 40.

The deal comes months after Cognota secured a $5.75-million USD ($8.12-million CAD) Series B round. That January 2026 round consisted of just over $4 million in equity funding led by new backer Blossom Street Ventures, and approximately $1.7 million in venture debt from fellow Dallas-based firm Comerica Bank (soon to be Fifth Third Bank). Austin claimed it came at a higher valuation than Cognota’s $5.5-million Series A round, but did not share the exact amount.

Austin did not share the startup’s current revenue, but emphasized that it was “large enough” to close a Series B, albeit a smaller one, “in a tough market.” The CEO said Cognota plans to use this money to reach breakeven.

As for why Cognota raised only slightly more this time around than for its Series A, Austin said that AI has reduced the amount of capital the startup requires to build products. He said the Learnexus deal also adds cash to Cognota’s balance sheet and a couple million dollars worth of revenue to its overall sales. Cognota expects its recent distribution partnership with Cornerstone to provide an added boost.

CORRECTION (06/25/26): A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Learnexus was Cognota’s second acquisition to date, after LearningOperations.com, when the latter was simply a domain purchase. The story has been updated with the correct information.

Feature image courtesy Cognota.