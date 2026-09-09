Clay lands $115-million USD Series D at $7-billion valuation

Canadian-founded go-to-market startup wants to become “the AI growth engine for every company.”

Canadian-founded, New York City-based go-to-market (GTM) startup Clay has closed another major financing, securing a $115-million USD ($159 million CAD) Series D round.

The news: Clay develops and sells AI software and agents designed to help other firms automate marketing, sales, and other GTM tasks. The company announced its Series D on Wednesday. It was led by Wellington, with support from Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Meritech, Sequoia, and others. The round values Clay at $7.1 billion USD, more than double the $3.1-billion USD valuation it was given with its $100-million Series C in August 2025. It comes as Clay surpasses 17,000 clients, up from 10,000 a year ago, including Anthropic, ElevenLabs, Google, OpenAI, Siemens, and Stripe.

From the source: “AI is unleashing the biggest wave of company creation in history, and Clay’s goal is to be the engine those companies use to grow to their full potential,” Clay co-founder and CEO Kareem Amin said in a release. “We started by aggregating the best data for [business-to-business] companies. Then, we built the infrastructure to run any personalized campaign on top of it. Now, we’re building agents that can help grow your company for you.”

The context: Clay was launched in 2017 by McGill University graduates and repeat entrepreneurs Amin and Nicolae Rusan. Rusan (who is Canadian) has since left Clay. Amin, who is originally from Egypt, attended McGill before moving to the United States over a decade ago. There, he built a New York startup with Rusan called Frame, an e-commerce tech firm they sold to Sailthru in 2012. Clay, which also counts Canadian-founded Maple VC among its early investors, was recently featured on VC Antoine Nivard’s Dominion List, which tracks influential Canadian founders building in the US.

Final thought: Clay has invested heavily in developing “a self-learning revenue engine” featuring agents capable of autonomously finding prospective clients, monitoring their intent, drafting personalized outreach, and updating customer relationship management systems. “Just as [large language models] predict the next best word in a sentence, Clay will predict the next best action to grow your business,” Maple VC general partner Andre Charoo told BetaKit. Charoo added that he thinks Clay has the potential to become the agentic successor to Salesforce.

Feature image courtesy Clay.