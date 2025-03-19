CEOs of Clio and StackAdapt, VC leaders from OMERS and Panache among headliners at CIX Summit 2025  

Elevate’s tech startup event will also feature pitch showcases and a private session for high-profile investors.

Elevate’s CIX Summit 2025 will take place March 26 at Toronto’s Design Exchange. Like last year’s showcase, it promises to be a significant opportunity for Canadian tech startups to promote and grow their businesses—and for the broader tech ecosystem to discuss challenges facing the industry now and in the future. Here’s what you need to know, whether you’re attending the gathering or watching from afar.



BetaKit and TechTO are co-hosting an official afterparty at the Scotland Yard Pub.

This year’s event is compressed into one day, but follows a similar format to past years. Two venture capital leaders, Laura Lenz from OMERS Ventures and Prashant Matta from Panache Ventures, are leading opening remarks. They’ll discuss the status of the Canadian tech industry, including VC investments.

A series of pitch showcases will aim to highlight startups at various stages. In the morning, the Emerging category will feature the “most promising” businesses, including SXSW competition winner, Toronto-based water-sanitation startup Xatoms. The Early category, meanwhile, covers very young but “high-potential” startups like insurance-automation newcomer Quandri. The growth category spotlights established but quickly-scaling firms like Float and Summit Nanotech.

Among the headlining speakers will be Clio founder Jack Newton, who is receiving CIX’s Innovator of the Year award and will share his experience building his legaltech brand. StackAdapt CEO Vitaly Pecherskiy, in turn, will share success stories that include a $235-million USD ($337 CAD) investment round for the Toronto-based adtech firm last month.

Not surprisingly, the US trade war is taking centre stage at panel discussions. A morning panel with founders from Deloitte and District Ventures Capital will discuss the challenges of greater Canadian economic independence, while an afternoon session will touch on how Canada can find a small silver lining in US President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI campaign by using it to attract diverse talent northward. Other panels address deep tech, regulation, proptech, semiconductors, and fintech.

Some of the biggest moves might take place behind the scenes. A new-for-2025 Investor Forum will see Kim Furlong, CEO of the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA), host a private session for high-profile investors. There are also five founder roundtables limited to Startup passholders, and four meeting exchange blocks where early- and growth-stage companies can chat with investors.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the CIX Summit without networking. BetaKit and TechTO are co-hosting an official afterparty at the Scotland Yard Pub that promises useful conversations alongside drinks. You have to be a CIX badge holder and reserve in advance.

Image of 2024 CIX summit courtesy of Elevate.

