Caseware replaces the majority of its C-suite as AI comes for the accounting tech stack

CEO David Marquis said he’s focused on “what's required to win in the future.”

Toronto-based analytics and accounting software provider Caseware has tentatively completed a thorough C-suite shakeup, replacing the majority of its highest level executives in 2025 as it looks to maintain a leadership position in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The changes include the appointment of new CTO Sam High, chief product officer (CPO) Andrew Smith, chief marketing officer (CMO) Ericka Podesta McCoy, chief customer success officer (CCSO) Mike Jahoda, chief revenue officer (CRO) Jason Rushforth, and Chris Nagy in a dual CFO and COO role, all within the calendar year.

Caseware CEO David Marquis. Image courtesy Caseware.

There are no plans to further change the accounting software provider’s C-suite, CEO David Marquis told BetaKit in an interview, but he added that “anything can change as you look forward.”

Marquis claimed that most of the appointments replaced outgoing executives, except for the new CCSO and COO roles. The CRO role is also new, but it replaced a chief commercial officer position. Chief people officer Kate Muller is the only remaining Caseware C-suite executive who was with the company in 2024.

Marquis said the extensive changes are part of setting “ambitious” and “meaningful” long-term goals for the company and the industry itself. Marquis didn’t detail specific goals, but said he set a company-wide vision “to power trust in the global economy.”

“You have to ask yourself: who are the leaders that can help achieve this vision?” Marquis said.

Marquis said there are always phases of growth within a company, especially one like Caseware that has been around for almost 40 years, which come with “inflection points.” In this case, it’s the modernization of the accounting tech stack with cloud and AI adoption.

“To take advantage of that, especially as an incumbent company that has a lot of assets but may need to move quickly,” he said, adding the company needed the right vision, goals, strategy, and people on its leadership team. “That’s what I’m focused on: getting Caseware from its leadership position in the past, to what’s required to win in the future.”

Founded in 1988, Caseware provides software tools and platforms aimed at helping auditors, accountants, and analysts work more efficiently. Its Caseware Cloud platform provides a space to centralize and manage accounting documents for collaborating on work, generating draft timesheets, and integrating third-party apps.

RELATED: The year quiet quitting got loud for tech execs

Caseware is also an active acquirer. It acquired LeaseJava, a software that helps modify leases without the need to create a new lease, earlier this year. It also bought Extractly.ai, which helps automate financial statement reviews and extract data from documents. The latter marked Caseware’s ninth acquisition since British private equity firm Hg Capital acquired majority ownership of Caseware in 2020.

The executive changes truly kicked off this past January when Marquis himself joined Caseware after a five-year stint at embattled American tax-preparation software giant Intuit, replacing outgoing Caseware CEO David Osborne.

Osborne, who was appointed CEO of Caseware in 2021, had just capped off 2024 with a pair of leadership awards before he was replaced. He was recognized on Accounting Today’s Top 100 People list for the third consecutive year in December, and was one of the seven executives of the year awarded at the 13th annual BIG Awards for Business in November. Osborne oversaw the LeaseJava acquisition one week before he was replaced.

In a statement at the time, Caseware board chair Mike Sabbatis recognized that Osborne had played a “pivotal role” with the company, but said Marquis’s appointment marked an exciting new chapter. Neither the company nor Osborne explained the circumstances behind his departure, only that Caseware brought in a new CEO to lead it into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“I took this job because there aren’t many Canadian-based tech companies with a global presence that have a true line of sight to being a global champion,” Marquis said in the interview. “That’s what I want Caseware to be, and we’ve just put the team in place to deliver on that.”

Feature image courtesy Caseware via X.