Carbon Upcycling names new CEO

CRO Markus Kritzler succeeds Apoorv Sinha, who has moved into the role of president.

Markus Kritzler is moving on up from chief revenue officer to chief executive officer at Carbon Upcycling, the company announced this morning.

Kritzler joined Carbon Upcycling in 2025. The Calgary company transforms industrial byproducts and CO2 into supplementary cementitious materials (materials added to cement to offset emissions, increase durability, and lower cost). Previously, Kritzler led group-wide strategy at sustainable construction company Holcim and played a pivotal role in the multibillion-dollar merger of Holcim and Lafarge (now Amrize).

Carbon Upcycling announced the appointment on Feb. 3, with president Apoorv Sinha — who previously held the role of CEO and has since become president — calling the promotion a “natural evolution.”

“This is a natural evolution for Carbon Upcycling as we move from proving the technology to delivering projects globally,” Sinha said in a release. “I’m excited to welcome Markus as our new CEO. His executive industry experience and strategic leadership positions us well to execute on our ambitions and onshore critical cement supply chains.”

The cement industry is responsible for 8% of the world’s total CO2 emissions. Other companies like Nova Scotia’s CarbonCure and Edmonton’s Heidelberg Materials have also been working to help the industry decarbonize.

Having joined Carbon Upcycle as CRO in the spring of 2025, Kritzler’s brief tenure has been marked by a series of achievements for the company. Its latest fundraising round leveraged $18 million USD ($24.5 million CAD) to accelerate construction of the company’s first commercial facility at the Ash Grove Mississauga Cement Plant and the engineering of two additional development projects. Carbon Upcycling said its first full-scale facility is coming online this year.

“I’m honoured to serve as CEO, and I look forward to partnering closely with Apoorv and the leadership team,” Kritzler said. “As we enter this exciting period of growth, our focus remains on leveraging our industry-defining technology to help our partners meet the growing demand for domestic, clean materials at scale.”

