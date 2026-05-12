Canadian-founded Opennote acquired by San Francisco-based Reducto

Reducto says it will bring on the Y Combinator alum’s entire team.

Opennote, an edtech startup founded by three students in Guelph, Ont. and Irvine, Calif., has been acquired by San Francisco-based document control platform Reducto.

“Their team deeply understood the product vision we were building.” Vedant Vyas, Opennote

Opennote launched last year as an education personalization platform targeting undergraduate students. It allowed users to consolidate their course materials and generate videos, diagrams, and workflows. Last week, the company announced it had been acquired by Reducto, which also helps users parse large amounts of documentation, but without the focus on education.

Opennote co-founder and COO Vedant Vyas told BetaKit in an email statement that Reducto is bringing in Opennote’s entire team, and that the acquisition is intended to bring Opennote’s product thinking and expertise into Reducto, particularly around document workflows and agentic information retrieval. Vyas did not disclose the deal’s financial details.

“We chose Reducto because it was the best strategic and cultural fit for Opennote: we share a similar mission around making unstructured information more useful, and their team deeply understood the product vision we were building,” Vyas said.

He added that Opennote will bring over its product’s capabilities in collaborative document editing and search infrastructure, and will be sunsetting its own offerings for educational AI software in the coming months.

RELATED: Opennote raises $850,000 USD, secures Y Combinator spot for edtech platform

Vyas founded Opennote alongside University of California, Irvine students Rishi Srihari and Abhigyan Arya. The trio raised $850,000 USD (about $1.2 million CAD) as they were accepted into the prestigious California-based startup accelerator Y Combinator’s Summer 2025 batch last year.

At the time, Vyas told BetaKit that Opennote would stay in the Bay Area to scale, citing support from US-based investors and an increased institutional willingness in the US to pilot new edtech solutions. Later, in November, Vyas told BetaKit that Opennote had raised an additional $3.3 million USD ($4.5 million CAD) in seed funding.

Feature image courtesy Reducto.