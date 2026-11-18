Small businesses on the cusp should look at mergers and new tech to become more productive, BDC economist says.

A new report by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) has found $3 million in annual revenue to be a crucial “tipping point” for the productivity of small businesses and Canada’s economy.

The study used Statistics Canada data to analyze how growth affected productivity, investment, and profitability in 1.2 million businesses over two decades. It found that businesses making less than $3 million in annual revenue have a harder time improving their productivity, and that these businesses need to reach a certain size to be able to invest in tech and automation to benefit from economies of scale, BDC chief economist and vice president of research Pierre Cléroux told BetaKit in a Tuesday interview.

“We need to encourage businesses to get a bit bigger.”

“We need to encourage businesses to get a bit bigger, to get to this optimal size,” Cléroux said, adding that these businesses find it much easier to invest in themselves to improve productivity and profitability.

According to the report, on average, businesses with less than $3 million in revenue generate less than $10,000 in annual profit. Meanwhile, businesses in the next tier up, with revenues between $3 million and $10 million, are far more productive, earning more than $100,000 in annual profit.

Still, the vast majority (88 percent) of Canadian businesses generate less than $3 million annually, with only around two percent moving into a higher revenue tier each year. BDC says businesses within “striking distance” of $3 million in revenue should make the leap, because failure to do so increasingly puts a business at risk. To pull this off, Cléroux suggested finding operational efficiencies, adopting technologies, and potentially even merging with another business.

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“When you make an acquisition, our research is showing that the new business, which is a bit bigger, is really benefiting from that,” Cléroux said.

Crossing the tipping point will benefit more than just the businesses themselves. The report states that increasing the number of businesses crossing the $3-million tipping point by just 0.5 percent, or around 6,500 businesses per year, could boost the Canadian economy by $15.5 billion.

“If we look at the macro level, productivity in Canada is low compared to the US or other developed economies,” Cléroux said. “So we need to increase our productivity; we also need to have bigger businesses.”

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Annie Spratt.