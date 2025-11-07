Budget 2025: “cautiously optimistic”

What story does Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget tell to Canadian tech?

It might become an annual tradition: The BetaKit Podcast emergency budget bonanza.

“After last year’s budget of being destitute and forlorn on a desert island, I’m back to cautiously optimistic.” Ben Bergen

So far, the Budget 2025 response is quite different than the enraged table-flipping reaction to its predecessor, despite its commitment to run a $78.3-billion deficit for 2025-26.

Could that be because of a promised $1 trillion in investment over five years, including major commitments to Canadian tech across AI, quantum, venture capital programs, financial services innovation, and—perhaps most importantly—defence? Another question: will this budget actually help Build Canada Strong? Budget 2025, much like the state of the nation, is filled with uncertainty.

To help sort through that uncertainty, we’ve compiled a power-packed panel of Canadian policy wonks: Vass Bednar (Canadian SHIELD Institute), Benjamin Bergen (CCI), and Jaxson Khan (Aperture AI). Together, we explore the story the budget is trying to tell Canadians, and what juicy nuggets of tech policy and financial commitments need to be dunked in the dipping sauce of greater detail.

Hungry for some thoughtful conversation on what Budget 2025 means for Canadian tech? Let’s dig in!

