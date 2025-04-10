BetaKit to launch “Most Ambitious” issue on June 23, 2025

Annual edition will tell stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech.

Go for gold. Elbows up. Tech for Good.

As Canada reconsiders its place in the world, BetaKit will launch a new annual issue designed to spotlight the big swings being taken across the Canadian tech and innovation landscape.

BetaKit’s Most Ambitious will launch on June 23, 2025, the first day of Toronto Tech Week.

The issue will profile individuals, companies, and organized efforts identified by BetaKit’s editorial team through its deep sector knowledge across the country.

“There’s a lot of talk about what Canada needs to do at this moment in time. As the publication of record for Canadian startups and tech innovation, BetaKit knew what we needed to do: tell stories that challenge, inspire, and connect the sector,” said Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief. “I’m excited to launch BetaKt’s Most Ambitious, and spotlight a collection of builders who can inspire and unite Canadians behind the idea that we can do hard things.”

BetaKit’s Most Ambitious will be released first as a print issue, which will be available exclusively at Toronto Tech Week events before its digital issue launch on BetaKit.com.

The BetaKit Town Hall will take place at Convocation Hall at the University of Toronto on June 23rd at 1 pm. The event will feature a range of speakers, including some named in the Most Ambitious issue, gathered to engage an audience of tech CEOs, sector leaders, and investors.

BetaKit Town Hall tickets go on sale on April 14 with the launch of Toronto Tech Week’s full calendar of events.

BetaKit has also teamed up with DMZ to present The Most Ambitious Launch Party, an invitation-only opening night celebration.

“DMZ is turning 15 this year, and we’re hosting a night to remind us all what anchors this industry: big dreams and bold ideas,” said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. “We’re teaming up with BetaKit to kick off Toronto Tech Week by celebrating the people driving innovation in Canada and marking 15 years of DMZ backing ambitious founders.”

In its inaugural year, BetaKit’s Most Ambitious is presented by lead sponsors National Bank and Uber, in support of the publication’s vision for this important new issue.

“For more than three decades, we have supported the growth and ambition of Canadian technology companies with our expertise and tailored solutions,” said Tuyen Vo, Head, Technology and Innovation Banking of National Bank. “BetaKit’s Most Ambitious will continue that support by rallying the country around a bold new metric of what’s possible. We’re proud to spotlight and celebrate the exciting and important work being done across Canada.”

“Toronto is home to some of the brightest minds in tech, and at Uber Canada, we’re proud to be part of that ecosystem since 2012,” said Laura Miller, Uber Canada. “Our mission to reimagine movement isn’t just about getting from A to B—it’s about shaping the future. That’s why we’re excited to support BetaKit’s Most Ambitious and help inspire Canadian innovators to keep taking big swings.”

BetaKit thanks its national network of Innovation Leaders for their support in delivering this exciting issue.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact partnership@betakit.com.