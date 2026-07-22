Angel investor Jesse Wiebe conditionally discharged following guilty plea

CSCA founder under conditional probation for charges related to indecent act, unlawful entry.

Prominent Saskatoon angel investor Jesse Wiebe has pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering a home. He received a conditional discharge and a year’s probation.

Wiebe, an active angel investor in Canada’s startup scene, was charged in June. According to court records viewed by BetaKit, in the early morning hours of May 17, Wiebe entered a residence in downtown Saskatoon while naked. Once inside, he refused to leave, despite being threatened and hit by one of the two male occupants. Wiebe was unknown to the residents at the time.

According to an agreed statement of facts entered into provincial court records, when police arrived, they found Wiebe in the hallway outside of the residence. They said he appeared to be under the heavy influence of narcotics and in a state of “excited delirium.” Police then subdued Wiebe with a directed-energy weapon (a class of less-lethal devices that include TASERs). Wiebe was treated at a hospital before being released the following day.

Wiebe launched the Canadian Startup Capital Association (CSCA) in April after leaving his longtime position at investment network Startup TNT. The CSCA is one of three organizations, alongside the National Angel Capital Organization and the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, that hope to influence how the federal government deploys the $750-million it pledged toward “early growth-stage funding gaps.”

In an apology letter submitted to the court, Wiebe took responsibility for the incident, citing struggles with mental health and substance use as contributing factors.

“I take full responsibility for my actions that night. I was heavily intoxicated by various substances, and that is not an excuse. It is part of the problem,” Wiebe wrote to the court.

During sentencing, Provincial Court Judge Brian Huculak issued a conditional discharge to Wiebe. A conditional discharge means the court will suspend sentencing during a probationary period; if no breach of probation occurs, the court does not enter a sentence, and no criminal record is kept.

Wiebe agreed to several conditions that will apply during his one-year probation, including completing community service, abstaining from alcohol or drugs, attending counselling, and apologizing to the people whose home he entered. If he breaches those orders, he could face up to 18 months in jail under the summary charges laid against him.

BetaKit reached out to Wiebe to ask about the plea agreement, but he declined to comment.

In his letter to the court, Wiebe said he began seeing a registered social worker before the May 17 incident, and continues to see one now. He also stated he has been sober since the event occurred and is committed to remaining so.

Other letters submitted to the court on Wiebe’s behalf include character references from prominent members of Saskatchewan’s business community, like Jason Aebig, the CEO of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, as well as Colton Wiegers of Wiegers Financial & Benefits, and Khanh Nguyen, of Shapeshift Developments.

In his letter, Wiebe acknowledged that support.

“I am humbled that the people who know me best, and who know exactly what I am charged with, continue to trust me and stand behind me. That trust is something I take seriously,” Wiebe wrote. “I am determined to honour it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please use these federal resources for mental health or substance abuse support. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text the 24/7 suicide crisis helpline at 988.

With files from Jesse Cole.

Feature image courtesy Jesse Wiebe.