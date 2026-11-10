AI tax research platform Blue J raises $176-million USD Series E

Toronto-based firm valued at more than $700 million USD after growing revenue 529 percent in three years.

Toronto-based Blue J has raised a $176-million USD ($249-million CAD) Series E round after more than doubling its annual recurring revenue in just over a year.

The round, which Blue J announced on Tuesday morning, values the AI-powered tax research software provider at more than $700 million USD. US-based growth equity firm JMI Equity led the round, with existing investors Oak HC/FT, Sapphire Ventures, and Intrepid Growth Partners also participating.

Blue J CEO Ben Alarie told BetaKit in a Monday interview that the round featured a secondary capital component, buying out “long holders” and a small amount for long-term employees, but did not disclose how much of the round this included.

“I’m excited about building Canada’s next great tech company right here from Toronto.”

Founded in 2015 by Alarie, CTO Brett Janssen, Anthony Niblett, and Albert Yoon, Blue J aims to make the law more transparent and accessible for tax practitioners. Blue J claims its AI-powered platform can answer questions about federal, state, and local taxes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The company said the proceeds will help it scale its agentic AI for tax work feature, Workflows, as well as expand in the UK and internationally. While Blue J’s platform is versed in UK tax law, Alarie said the company still doesn’t have “boots on the ground” in the country.

“This will be about establishing a UK office and making a more concerted effort to take Blue J to market in the UK,” Alarie said, adding with a smirk that the office will be “probably big, in time.”

Alarie foresees the forthcoming upgrade to Blue J’s Workflows fundamentally changing his business. He wants Blue J to be able to produce hundreds of deliverables, from helping its accountant users draft a memo to responding to a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency. With these features, Blue J will move from an AI-powered tax research platform to a tax research and advisory platform.

“Our ambition is, by the end of next year, to have built out all of these workflow capabilities to effectively assist with just about any kind of work product that a tax professional routinely does in their practice,” Alarie said. “So it’s a big build.”

RELATED: Blue J raises $167.4-million CAD Series D after AI tax research platform more than doubles revenue

The Series E round comes just 15 months after Blue J raised a $122-million USD ($167.4-million CAD) Series D round, which was also on the heels of rapid growth, to expand its team, product, and market reach. While specific revenue figures weren’t disclosed (Alarie only said it’s in the “mid eight-figures”), Blue J claims its annual recurring revenue grew 165 percent since the Series D round, and that its revenue has grown 529 percent in the last three years. Blue J has added roughly 2,500 customers since the end of 2025, bringing it up to a total of 6,500 customers; growth that Alarie credits to Blue J’s effectiveness as a product.

“Tax technical stuff is really, really hard to research, and I can tell you this as somebody who’s been a tax professor for 22 years,” Alarie said. “It’s a painful problem to solve, and Blue J makes it, I like to think, rather delightful.”

As Alarie prepares Blue J to take flight, he said he’s excited to work with lead investor JMI, which has backed multiple scaling Canadian tech firms, including Clio, Safe Software, PointClickCare, Vena, and Jane.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job at helping companies like Blue J scale from where we are today to being much, much larger businesses,” Alarie said. “They really excel [at] helping people like me, a first-time founder, navigate as we scale this business to the next level.”

To support its growth, Blue J has doubled its head count over the past year, and expects to exceed 200 employees by year-end. While some of these may be in the UK or the US, Alarie expects the majority to be based in Blue J’s “center of gravity.”

“Our hearts are in Toronto,” Alarie said. “I’m excited about building Canada’s next great tech company right here from Toronto.”

Feature image courtesy Blue J.