More than 800 people plan to attend the Canadian Disability Tech Summit, double what organizers expected.

Toronto-based disability-focused accelerator Access to Success wants to raise the profile of assistive technology with the first-ever Canadian Disability Tech Summit in Toronto on Wednesday.

The event will gather hundreds of founders, investors, healthcare leaders, researchers, corporations, policymakers, and other members of the disabled community in the Automotive Building at Exhibition Place for a full day of mainstage programming and an exhibit floor featuring more than 50 innovations.

“Disability is not a monolith … so getting the word out across that entire diversity of this population … was one of the bigger challenges.”

​The summit will facilitate discussions on the “entire spectrum of disability” and the pipeline of innovation, Access to Success executive director Varun Chandak told BetaKit in an interview. That’s unique in Canada, Chandak explained, because usually events are disability-specific, with respective events for vision loss or autism, but no opportunities for the disabled community to get together in one place.

​“There’s no reason why somebody working in pediatric brain health is going to talk to somebody working in mobility devices,” Chandak said. “Disability is not a monolith … so getting the word out across that entire diversity of this population, around this community, [about] all of the work that’s happening was one of the bigger challenges.”

​The summit has already met the challenge, with more than 800 people registered to attend in-person and online, double what the organizers expected, Chandak said. Attendees will take part in conversations about disability and tech, commercializing disability innovations, and see startup pitches. While most pitch competitions are typically in front of investors, these startups will instead pitch potential industry partners who may be interested in buying their products.

​”Everyone needs more money, but what [these assistive technology startups] tell us they need, based on the forms that they fill out with us, is that they need partners and they need procurement,” Chandak said.

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The summit will also feature sessions on disability tech at scale, an investor panel, and a conversation on co-designing innovations with input from people living with disabilities. Speakers slated to appear include Maverix Private Equity founder John Ruffolo and Enable Ventures founder Gina Kline.

Chandak said everyone in the assistive tech industry has the same experience of travelling to attend trade shows and conferences outside of Canada, and that he’s excited to bring a Canadian option to the table himself.

“When they hear that something like this is happening in Canada, the response was pretty much universally along the lines of, and I’m paraphrasing here, … ‘hell yeah,’” Chandak said.

The plan is to turn the Canadian Disability Tech Summit into an annual affair, and given it sold out in its inaugural year, Chandak thinks the demand is there. He hopes attendees leave Wednesday’s event realizing how more accessible design choices just result in better design, period.

“I need the tech sector to start realizing that [accessibility] is not a niche problem anymore,” Chandak said. “The things that we are working on [have] already gone on to change millions and millions and millions of lives, if not billions. It’s an untapped opportunity waiting to be invested in.”

UPDATE (11/17/2026): This article has been updated to note that Ontario’s accessibility minister is no longer attending the event.

Feature image courtesy Access to Success.